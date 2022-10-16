Gardaí advise against unnecessary journeys as flooding hits Cork 

A status yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for Munster, Connacht and Donegal.
Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 18:21
Ann Murphy

Gardaí in Cork have warned people not to undertake any unnecessary journeys this evening as torrential rain has led to significant flooding.

Persistent rainfall throughout the afternoon has led to traffic chaos in areas including the South Link Road, the Commons Road, the Lough and Monahan Road. 

There have been tailbacks from the Kinsale Road flyover to the Mahon turn off, according to gardaí.

Tailbacks were expected to get bigger following the conclusion of the Cork County Senior Hurling Final in Páirc Úi Chaoimh.

Cork City Fire Service have been responding to calls throughout the afternoon, with a number of homeowners contacting emergency services about rainwater entering their homes.

Gardaí said there have been isolated reports of trees down, including one between Fivemilebridge and Bowen’s Cross on the Airport Road.

A garda spokesman said however that there has no been no major incident as a result of the weather conditions.

Weather warnings

A status yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for Munster, Connacht and Donegal.

It came into effect at 4.30pm and will remain in place until 10pm tonight.

Separately, Met Éireann issued a status yellow wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

Winds will reach speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h with the warning in effect until midday on Monday.

Disruption caused by the heavy rain and strong winds is expected to continue overnight with strong and gusty winds forecast with gale force gusts along Atlantic coasts.

The heavy rain will clear northeastwards during the night with clear spells following.

Strong westerly winds will slowly ease up on Monday morning as the day clears to become mainly dry and sunny.

