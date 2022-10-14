Outage leaves thousands in Cork city without power

A power outage in Cork city has left thousands of people without power, with the blackout hitting the commercial centre of Oliver Plunkett St, St Patrick's St, one half of Washington Street and surrounding areas.

The ESB is reporting that a power outage on Liberty Street has left 5,595 customers without power and that they are working to have the issue resolved by 9.30pm, having initially advised that power should have been restored at 8.30pm.