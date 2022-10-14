Outage leaves thousands in Cork city without power

A power outage in Cork city has left thousands of people without power, with the blackout hitting the commercial centre of Oliver Plunkett St, St Patrick's St, one half of Washington Street and surrounding areas.
The ESB is reporting that a power outage on Liberty Street has left 5,595 customers without power and that they are working to have the issue resolved by 9.30pm, having initially advised that power should have been restored at 8.30pm.
They have also issued a notice that a power outage on Centre Park Rd has left a further 157 customers without power, which they hope to have resolved by 10.45pm.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Like much of Cork city centre at the moment, we have a electricity power outage. The ESB have put a notice up saying they hope to have the power back by 8.30pm. If this is the case, doors will open shortly after for Kojaque's show and a full show will go ahead.— Cork Opera House (@CorkOperaHouse) October 14, 2022
Cork Opera House, where Kojaque was due to take to the stage, have moved back tonight's concert in the hopes that the power outage will soon be fixed.
One tourist who was dining on Maylor Street said the lights suddenly went out in their restaurant.
"We paid up and now we are walking around the city, which is mostly in darkness. Hopefully it gets resolved quickly," the tourist said.
The ESB has apologised to customers, saying: "We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."