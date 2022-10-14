Army of 4,000 Irish money mules help criminal organisation launder €64m

Detective Superintendent Mick Cryan, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, speaking at today's media briefing on Operation Skein and Operation Jackal in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 20:00
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

An army of 4,000-plus people in Ireland are laundering money for a notorious west African-based criminal organisation, with an estimated €64m cleaned through the accounts to date.

A garda investigation into the ‘Black Axe’ crime network which has identified 130 gang bosses and lieutenants here has been taken on by the international police body, Interpol, and spawned a global investigation.

Interpol’s Operation Jackal — spanning 14 countries in a week of action starting on September 26 resulted in 75 arrests and the interception of €1.2m in banks.

Senior gardaí are urging cash-strapped people, ranging from students to drug users, not to become money mules for people looking to use their bank accounts. These mules risk landing a money-laundering conviction which will damage if not destroy their employment prospects, travel opportunities, and ability to get credit or mortgages.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said the Irish arm of Operation Jackal involved nine searches in Co Dublin and Co Clare, with 11 people arrested under gang legislation and 23 people charged for various offences.

He said the bureau’s investigation into Black Axe, Operation Skein, started in 2020, focusing on email fraud targeting businesses and romance fraud targeting individuals, typically carried out abroad, with stolen funds laundered here.

Interpol executive director of police services Stephen Kavanagh addressing today's press briefing remotely as Det Supt Mick Cryan looks on. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Interpol executive director of police services Stephen Kavanagh addressing today's press briefing remotely as Det Supt Mick Cryan looks on. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Under Operation Skein, gardaí have arrested more than 260 people, including 195 people for money laundering and around 70 for organised crime offences (with overlaps between the two). In addition, they have identified 838 money mules, 63 herders/facilitators, 50 operational directors, and 16 strategists in Ireland.

Det Supt Cryan said: “While the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has identified in excess of 800 money mules directly linked to this international criminal organisation, the bureau estimate there are at least 800 money mules linked to the investigation who have used Irish addresses. The vast majority are younger people in all corners of Ireland.” 

He estimates €64m has been laundered through Irish banks by Black Axe.

Rory Corcoran, a garda seconded to Interpol, said: “Ireland brought Black Axe to our attention.”

He said Black Axe was also involved in firearms trafficking and drugs trafficking.

Det Supt Cryan said the bank accounts used to launder the €64m belonged to Irish residents recruited as money mules by people known as mule herders.

“Money mules are recruited via social media or through friends or at parties. On some occasions, young people with drug debts pay off their drug debts by allowing their accounts to be used,” he said.

