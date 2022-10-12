Bus union leader launches scathing attack on Cork BusConnects plan

A trade union leader has launched a scathing attack on the National Transport Authority (NTA) for its handling of the €600m BusConnects Cork plan, describing those involved as “the coalition of the bewildered”.

Dermot O’Leary, the general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU), described the NTA approach as “aloof” and revealed why the union — which previously clashed with the NTA over the initial BusConnects proposals in Dublin — did not get involved in the public consultation on the Cork scheme, where draft plans for 12 strategic transport corridors (STCs) have sparked controversy.

“We simply let it take its own course,” Mr O’Leary said.

We knew that a similar aloof modus operandi would ensure that the NTA would, again, get it wrong, we knew that those directly impacted by the plan would have their say.

“Whilst we will await the outcome of the public consultation process, it is of extreme interest to this trade union that the Taoiseach of our country was moved to question the approach and attitude of the NTA on BusConnects Cork.”

He made his comments in his address to delegates attending the NBRU biennial conference in Cork this week, which was opened on Monday by Micheál Martin, the son of a bus driver, Paddy ‘Champ’ Martin.

Days before, the Irish Examiner reported how Mr Martin had criticised the NTA for its STC proposals.

“I myself would have concerns about how that proposal has been advanced. It has created extraordinary anxiety among people across the city, elderly people are crying because of the letters that have been sent to their homes. I think there must be a better way for a national agency to behave in respect of an issue like this,” Mr Martin said.

As controversy rages in communities set to be directly impacted by the STC proposals, Mr O’Leary recalled how he clashed with NTA management and with one of their consultants, during the drafting of a new bus network for Dublin over two years ago.

“Why? Because the plan was flawed, and we called it out as flawed,” he said.

The original plans made people change buses more often than a baby’s nappy change, with no consideration to the impact on the aged, those with disabilities, and schoolchildren, he said.

“For us it was more cop on, than hop on,” he said.

This union immediately called it out. We immediately saw that BusConnects was not at all fit for purpose.”

He said the union then came under attack from several quarters, including the NTA, and from various lobby groups, including many associated with cycling.

“Now, I know that the relationship between cyclists and bus drivers might be a tad healthier, always difficult when the available road space is at a premium, but our opposition to BusConnects was not at all to do with cycling, or those that use cycle lanes — the NBRU supports the provision of cycling infrastructure, there is not half enough of it in this country," he said

“That said, we did, along with community activists and many political parties, manage to convince the NTA that BusConnects Dublin needed to be revisited.”

In September 2020, the NBRU ultimately welcomed the finalised bus network for Dublin.

The NTA has been asked for comment.