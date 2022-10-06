Injured wife of Kerry feud victim attends emotional vigil at family home

The injured wife of tragic feud victim Thomas Dooley has left hospital to attend an emotional vigil for her husband outside their family home.

Siobhán Dooley, who was injured trying to defend her husband as he was stabbed to death by a gang armed with slash hooks and machetes in Rathass cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday, was comforted and supported by her children, relatives and friends, as dozens of balloons were released into the night sky in Killarney.

In an emotional post to her father on social media, one of Mr Dooley's daughters said: "You are meant to be sitting beside me now — laughing and having the craic with us all, like you were one night ago. Mommy needs you so much, just give my mommy the strength, daddy, to get through every second of this."

The vigil took place as detectives in Tralee continued to question two men who had been arrested in Cork city earlier in connection with the killing.

It also emerged that Mr Dooley had previously tried to defuse tensions between Traveller families.

Thomas Dooley, who suffered fatal stab injuries, and his wife Siobhán, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at University Hospital Kerry.

He appeared in a short video clip, which it is believed was recorded and posted to social media some time ago, in the company of another man, in a joint bid to calm tensions.

The video opens with Mr Dooley identifying himself as Tom Dooley - “one of the Dooleys from Killarney”.

I’m saying it now, and it will be only said once, not ever again... the Dooleys have nothing got to do with this feud.

“There are no Dooleys getting involved in this trouble.

“The only way the Dooleys will get involved is if anyone in Kerry or Limerick or Cork…come to the Dooley houses or my home and say they’ll fight the Dooleys.

“Then we’ll be involved. But other than that, there are no Dooleys getting involved in no feuds in any part of Kerry or in any part of Ireland."

The second man then says he has the "height of respect" for Mr Dooley, and that efforts have been underway for some time "to make peace".

Caused offence

He said they didn’t want trouble, and he also apologised if anything was said "the previous night" that might have caused offence.

Both men shake hands at the end of the 66-second clip.

On Thursday, gardaí arrested a man in his early 30s at Cork University Hospital at around 1.30am and brought him to Tralee garda station for questioning.

They also seized a van in the hospital car park and removed it for forensic examination.

At around midday, gardaí arrested a second man, in his early 40s, in Cork city centre and brought him to Tralee for questioning about the fatal assault.

Both men are known to each other and to Mr Dooley.

A post-mortem was performed on Mr Dooley’s remains by state pathologist, Dr SallyAnne Collis, at University Hospital Kerry yesterday, but the results have not released for operational reasons.

It's expected that gardaí will upgrade their investigation to a murder probe.

Appeals for witnesses

A number of weapons believed to have been used in the attack have been recovered and are undergoing forensic tests.

Gardaí have also harvested CCTV footage from premises close to the cemetery, and from parts of Cork city, and they have renewed their appeals for witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, community and Traveller leaders have appealed for calm.

Independent Kerry councillor, Donal O'Grady, who knew Mr Dooley, pleaded with those involved not to engage in further violence.

Martin Collins of Pavee Point urged those with influence in the affected families to use it in a positive way to de-escalate the situation to prevent any further injury or loss of life.

He said there are processes available to people involved, including mediation.