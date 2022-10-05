RNLI volunteers rescue fishing boat crew in eight-hour operation off Cork coast

Yesterday's rescue was the 23rd the crew have been involved in this year
The stricken vessel propellers broke down 22 miles southeast of the Old Head of Kinsale. Picture: RNLI

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 14:56
Steven Heaney

A RNLI lifeboat crew were involved in an eight-hour-long rescue operation off the Cork coast on Tuesday morning.

At 10.40am yesterday morning, the Coast Guard Marine Co-Ordinating rescue centre in Valentia tasked the Courtmacsherry RNLI volunteers to assist a 70-foot fishing boat which had got into difficulty 22 miles southeast of the Old Head of Kinsale. 

According to the crew, the stricken boat's propellers stopped functioning while it was trawling in the area. The Courtmacsherry crew set off from their base and arrived at the casualty boat's location at around 11.50am.

In challenging conditions and a three-metre swell, the RNLI team made the decision to attach a tow and bring the fishing boat and its three-man crew back to the nearest port of Kinsale. Because of poor weather and the boat's large size, the RNLI lifeboat had to tow the boat slowly and cautiously towards the harbour.

At 6pm, both boats safely docked at the Kinsale Harbour pier.

The Courtmacsherry crew: Coxswain Sean O'Farrell, Mechanic Dave Philips and crew members Pat Lawton, Tadgh McCarthy, Evin O'Sullivan and Gearoid O'Donovan. Picture: RNLI
The Courtmacsherry volunteers arrived back to base just after 7pm and refueled their lifeboat in readiness of their next call-out.

Voluntary Duty Launch Authority, Philip White, praised all the crew for carrying out the rescue so professionally.

He said it was "ironic" that the Courtmacsherry crew was involved in such a lengthy operation on the day that their station's new Shannon-class lifeboat came off the production line in Poole.

The crew on board Tuesday's call-out were: Coxswain Sean O'Farrell, Mechanic Dave Philips and crew members Pat Lawton, Tadgh McCarthy, Evin O'Sullivan and Gearoid O'Donovan.

Place: Cork
