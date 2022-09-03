Two people rescued from burning boat off West Cork coast

Two people have been rescued from a boat which caught fire off the West Cork coast earlier this afternoon.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI all-weather lifeboat was called out at 3.30pm by the Coastguard Marine Rescue Co-Ordinating Centre, to go to the immediate aid of a 20ft pleasure boat which had reported a fire on board.

At the time the alarm was raised, the boat was sailing about a half a mile off shore from Duneen Point in Clonakilty Bay.

Within 10 minutes of getting the call, the six person RNLI crew, led by coxswain Sean O'Farrell, were on the water and speeding towards top speed to the causality vessel.

The Inshore community lifeboat at Inchydoney, with two crew members on board, also proceeded to the stricken boat.

While the electrical fire on board was quickly extinguished, the boat's damaged engine failed to restart.

The Courtmacsherry crew secured a towline at approximately 4.10pm and towed the vessel to the nearest point of safety at Duneen.

At the same time, the inshore lifeboat brought the casualty boat's two crew members back to the safe terrain of the local pier at Ring.

Courtmacsherry Lifeboat operations manager Brian O'Dwyer praised the efforts of all who were involved in the rescue.

"It was great to see the co-operation of all the rescue agencies in today’s important callout as minutes matters when a fire occurs on board any vessel," he said.

The crew on board the lifeboat today were coxswain Sean O'Farrell; mechanic Stuart Russell;, Conor Dullea, Pat Lawton, Evin O Sullivan and Dave Philips.