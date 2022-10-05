Cork nursing home set to close its doors in face of 'significant challenges'

Strawhall Nursing Home in Fermoy, which was first established in 1988, has said they have made the decision to close 'with heavy hearts'
Management at the nursing home said they have had to make a 'difficult' decision to close.

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 11:51
Eimer McAuley

A Cork nursing home has announced that it will be permanently closing its doors after 34 years in business. 

Strawhall Nursing Home in Fermoy, which was first established in 1988, has said they have made the decision to close "with heavy hearts." 

This comes as Nursing Homes Ireland is warning of "more closures in the weeks and months to come," as a number of nursing homes have been in touch with the organisation about closing their doors as well due to rising costs and lack of long-term funding.

In a statement on their website, Strawhall Nursing Home said that the decision to close was a "difficult one," not taken lightly. 

"We are proud of the homely environment we created over the years and the high quality of care we delivered. However, the viability of our small family-run nursing home is now facing a number of significant challenges which unfortunately it cannot overcome," they explained. 

Strawhall has a maximum occupancy of 30 residents. 

Transition

In their online statement management said: "During this difficult transition we will work with residents, staff, and families." 

A representative for the nursing home declined to comment on when it is set to close, what communication families and residents have received so far, and how many people are residents there at the moment when asked by the Irish Examiner

Speaking on local radio with C103'S Patricia Messinger, Nursing Homes Ireland CEO Tadhg Daly said that many more nursing homes could close their doors due to the impact of rising costs. 

Asked whether it would be hard for Strawhall Nursing Home to find alternative care facilities locally, Mr Daly said: "Absolutely, it's heartbreaking for everybody, it's very hard for the residents who now have to find a new home, but also the staff and the owners and managers, because clearly what we have seen over the last year is an ambivalence in terms of funding nursing home care. 

"In answer to your question, yeah, it will be hard no doubt, especially coming into the winter," he said. 

"We have to remember the nursing home is their home, they may have been there for years, moving is a difficult challenge for everybody, at a later stage in life it is definitely harder, and there is trauma associated with moving, and research shows that it does have an impact on increased mortality

"We as an organisation are continuing to engage with Government on every level to see nursing put on a sustainable footing, what we are seeing is a manifestation of ambivalence, and unfortunately you know I am normally a glass half full person, but my fear is there will be further closures across the sector," he added. 

On the impact of energy costs on nursing homes, Mr Daly said that there is an immediate issue around the energy pricing, but that there is a long-standing issue on the funding of nursing homes. 

"We have seen 12 nursing homes close across the country that have closed in the last number of weeks, over 600 people displaced from their home and 600 beds lost from the system. 

"The energy costs have had an impact in the last number of months as well.

"I know that there is a number of further nursing homes considering closing, they are in regular touch with us, we don't want to cause alarm because the sector is resilient, a person doesn't make the decision to close lightly, but in reality, I do fear there will be significant closures over the next number of years, and that is avoidable." 

