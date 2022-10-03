First strategic plan unveiled for Munster Technological University

Munster Technological University (MTU) is to unveil its first strategic plan as a Technological University today, setting out its goals in research and education for the next five years.

The plan includes a strong focus on leading change through education, diversity, sustainability, and regional development.

MTU was formally established in January 2021, when Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) and Institute of Technology Tralee (IT Tralee) merged.

With six campuses across Cork and Kerry, the five-year strategic plan also includes a collective commitment to a multi-campus technological university.

The strategic plan aims for MTU to become the employer of choice in the community, to excel in teaching, learning, and assessment, and to provide a digital learning experience to increase flexibility.

'University with world-class ambition'

The plan sees MTU aiming to set itself apart as “a responsible, international university with world-class ambition and a global hub of knowledge exchange in which staff, students and stakeholders will be enabled to engage in an open-minded, positive, collaborative, sustainable and respectful way.”

The plan also aims for MTU to become a “sustainable and climate change leader regionally, nationally, and internationally by collaborating through education, research, innovation, and influence.”

MTU President Maggie Cusack has set out goals for research and education.

“MTU aims to bring about a sustainable and fundamental change in behaviour and influence a best practice culture across the University, on all campuses through embracing the UN sustainable development goals (SDG).”

MTU also plans to “embed, grow, and lead research and innovation across all our activities underpinned by and contributing to international good practice, research integrity and principles.”

The plan includes aims to collaborate with industry and community enterprises through work placements and a "proactive approach" to addressing global challenges, as well as providing holistic learning for students along with life-long learning opportunities.

It also includes a focus on leading regional development, with a strong emphasis on “the economic opportunities and potential of climate action and digitalisation".

"These two areas present transformational prospects for our region’s economic growth, competitiveness, and future sustainability.

“MTU will empower a Munster region that thrives and benefits from its existence.”

Professor Maggie Cusack, President of MTU, and Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, launched the first strategic plan for MTU today at 11am.