Waterford Airport to submit new business case for runway extension due to inflation pressure

Waterford Airport is to submit a new business plan for its crucial runway extension to reflect rising inflation costs in the "coming three weeks", following discussions with Government representatives.

Company directors have met with the minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, with the Government set to analyse the costs of the project — previously set at €5m. The extension is considered to be key to attracting commercial flights back to the regional airport for the first time since 2016.

Speaking at the sod-turning for a state-of-the-art €5.3m centre for the Irish Coast Guard in Bonmahon, Co Waterford, yesterday, Ms Naughton said the Government remains committed to the airport project. She also outlined how she was trying to gain the trust of the organisation's volunteers following disputes between the membership and management.

Legal terms are being drawn up for investment into the airport, following reports of €20m funding being provided by Galway-based Comer Group.

That would go along with €2m provided by local authorities in Waterford, Kilkenny, and Wexford, while further funding is required from the Department of Transport.

They're [the airport] engaged with investors — potential investors — for the extension of that runway, so we really are awaiting the final figures from Waterford Airport in relation to what the final costs will be," said Ms Naughton.

The Fine Gael TD told reporters that costings will ensure taxpayers will have "value for money" from the project, but that the "commitment is still there" from the Government.

"Things are moving positively for the airport," she said, outlining that the public spending code means certain aspects "have to be approved, but that goes for every capital project in every sector".

Fine Gael senator John Cummins, who was a director at the airport previously, said the meeting heard the business case will be submitted in "in the coming three weeks". It is expected proposals will be brought for approval to elected councillors in roughly the same time period.

New station

Waterford senator John Cummins; minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton; PAC Studios project manager Graham Petrie, OPW regional architect Kevin Wolahan; Jemma McCormack of OPW Property Maintenance, and Olivia Gooney, Irish Coast Guard at the so-turning ceremony for the construction of a new Coast Guard Station at Bonmahon, Co Waterford. Picture: Maxwells

The new Coast Guard station in Bonmahon, which is expected to be complete within 12 months, will include a garage for three cliff rescue vehicles, an IT comms room, shower and changing facilities, a kitchen, and office space.

Ms Naughton said it was important that volunteers have access to modern facilities, with 17 members set to benefit.

She said she is "travelling the country" to speak with volunteers following the introduction of new procedures for dealing with disputes and complaints in the organisation. A rival volunteer group has been formed in recent times in opposition to the official representative outfit, the Coastal Unit Advisory Group (Cuag).

"What I've said to Cuag — and the terms of references have just been updated, so this is a new process that's just been put in my place — is if there are issues they come to me, they come to officials in my department," said Ms Naughton.

I will deal with this ... I'm meeting volunteers face to face like I am today, so I can let them know we are dealing with issues as best as we can."

"It's important we have that trust there when they are working together, because these are life-and-death situations for the volunteers as well, so they need to know they feel safe."