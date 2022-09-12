Cork planners approve revamp of Marina and four major bike lane schemes

Planning has been granted for the revamp of Cork’s historic Marina, for the second phase of Marina Park to create a massive ecopark, and for four major bike lane schemes.

It includes the first part of a cycle track that will link Glanmire to the city centre.

Also, almost 140 public housing units are to be built after city councillors approved a 39-unit scheme on a site on the Kinsale Rd, a 72-unit scheme at Ballincrokig, Ballyhooly Rd, Ballyvolane, and 26 units at a site in Farranferris, fronting on to Lover’s Walk.

It follows lengthy discussion by councillors on reports on each of the schemes which all came before Monday’s first full council meeting since the summer break.

Cycle lane to link Glanmire to city One of the largest bike schemes will extend some 1.4km along the R693, from Glanmire village to the Dunkettle/Tivoli Roundabout, with segregated footpaths on both sides of the road along the entire length of the scheme, with a two-way segregated cycle track on the eastern side. A graphic showing a parking and seating area and part of the road and cycle lane linking Glanmire to Cork City centre. File picture The scheme will feature a 70m cantilevered boardwalk opposite the grotto, along with a community space, seating area, bike parking, bike repair station, and a car parking area immediately west of the village. A traffic-calming environment with an enhanced public realm will be developed within the village, with a reduced speed limit of 30kph. Councillors were told that 17 submissions were received during the public consultation, with the vast majority in support of the proposals. Officials insisted that the scheme will not result in increased flood risk, and that the works will be designed and undertaken with full consideration of flood risks. Green Party councillor Oliver Moran welcomed the approval of the scheme and said it needs to be seen in a wider context, and will ultimately form part of a greenway that will link Youghal to the city centre.

Councillors also unanimously approved Part 8 planning for the second phase of Marina Park, and for the Marina promenade project.

The first phase of the park was officially opened by the Taoiseach during the summer but the second phase, which will involve the development of some 60 acres of parkland from the Atlantic Pond to Blackrock pier, leading to the creation of a huge regional eco-park, is now cleared to proceed.

The Marina is already a popular destination for people in Cork, including young Evelyn Kent who enjoyed splashing around in these fountains during recent sunny weather. Picture Dan Linehan

The Marina promenade project will see the creation of a shared walkway and cycleway, as well as the creation of new public plazas, along the historic Marina.

FF councillor Terry Shannon said both schemes combined have the potential to transform the area.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said after a century of decay, new life is now being breathed into an area which, thanks to local rowing clubs, still boast a living heritage.

Cork City Council's Marina plans include the creation of a shared walkway and cycleway, as well as the creation of new public plazas with meadow areas such as this one.

Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, whose father was one of the founding members of the nearby Lee Rowing Club, hailed the council’s approach to designing the scheme as one of “the finest examples of participatory democracy” she has seen.

Other bike lane schemes, which went through the Section 38 process, were also approved, including;

The second phase of a scheme on the N27 Kinsale Rd, between the Kinsale Rd roundabout and the Bull McCabe pub; Some 2.1km of segregated cycle lanes on both sides of the main distributor road through Maryborough Woods, linking Maryborough Hill to the Carrigaline Rd; Almost 1.2km of new single cycle lanes in Ballincollig’s Innishmore estate, where the original design has been amended to retain some on-street residential parking.

A decision on a separate scheme proposed for the town’s Leo Murphy link road has been deferred.