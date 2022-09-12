Increasing reports of assault and theft in Cork City and County

Many crimes, including assault and theft, were considerably higher in the first eight months of this year than during the same period last year across Cork City and county.

Figures released at Cork County Council’s Joint Policing Committee show that from January to August, property crime increased to 2,600 incidents from 1,513 incidents in the same period last year in the Cork city policing division.

Crimes against the person in Cork city rose to 1,020 incidents from January to August this year from 740 in the same period last year.

In Cork North, property crime again almost doubled, rising to 770 this year compared to 443 for the same period last year.

Crimes against the person rose more moderately in north Cork, increasing to 498 incidents this year compared to 441 in the same period last year.

In the Cork West garda division, property crime rose to 301 incidents in the first eight months of this year compared to 253 in the same period last year, while crimes against the person rose to 282 from 225 incidents in the same period last year.

Figures released at Cork County Council’s Joint Policing Committee show that from January to August, there were 196 reports of assault causing harm in Cork City, up from 135 in the same period last year.

Minor assaults in Cork city also rose from 474 in the first eight months of 2021 to 648 in the same period this year.

A similar trend was seen in Cork North, which saw 104 incidents, up from 63, while the number of reports did not change in Cork West, where 35 incidents were reported.

However, Cork West did see an increase in minor assaults, with 172 incidents reported in comparison to 122 last year.

In Cork North, assault causing harm rose from 63 incidents between January to August 2021 to 104 in the same period this year.

Minor assault rose more moderately from 242 to 275.In Cork West, assault causing harm stayed stable at 35 incidents across the same period of both years while minor assaults increased this year to 172 from 122 in the same period last year.

Sexual crimes increased in Cork City and Cork North, but declined somewhat in Cork West.

Rape of a male or female rose to 39 incidents in the first eight months of this year in Cork City from 31 cases in the same period last year.

In Cork North, rapes rose to 25 attacks this year, compared to 14 in the same period last year.

However, in Cork West, rape fell from 14 incidents in the first eight months of 2021 to less than 10 in the same period this year.

Theft of a vehicle more than doubled in Cork City, rising to 245 this year from 103 over the same period last year.

While theft from a shop jumped to 1,010 this year compared to 568 last year in Cork City.

In North Cork, vehicle theft also rose from 24 incidents last year to 42 this year, while theft from a shop jumped from 128 to 319.

However, burglary fell in North Cork from 96 incidents between January and August 2021 to 87 so far this year.However burglary in Cork West rose from 40 incidents in the first eight months of 2021 to 51 incidents so far this year.

Theft from shops rose in West Cork, but did so more modestly than in other divisions, increasing from 67 incidents from January to August last year to 87 incidents so far this year.

However, drug possession fell across all Cork garda divisions. In Cork City, possession for sale or supply fell from 210 to 147 this year. While possession for personal use fell from 935 detections in the first eight months of last year to 585 in the same period of this year.

In Cork North, drug possession for sale or supply dropped from 91 between January and August last year to 66 for the same period of this year.

In Cork West, drug possession for sale or supply stayed stable at 50 incidents in both years.

Domestic violence incidents increased by 30% in Cork City division this year compared to the same period of last year, while it increased by 12% in Cork North and by 8% in Cork West.

Chief Superintendent of Cork West Con Cadogan said the general increase in crime reflected the loosening of pandemic restrictions and a return to more normal life.

“Crime has increased across all sections, particularly in the first eight months of this year,” he said.

“People are out again and criminals are out too. But so are gardaí.”