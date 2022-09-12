Cork's ‘beautiful cancer warrior’ Orla Flavin passes away 

A young Cobh mother who was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer just under a year ago has died after battling the disease “with great courage and dignity”.

Orla Flavin, who went public about her diagnosis on the Neil Prendeville's show on Cork's Red FM last Christmas, passed away in recent days in the intensive care unit of Cork University Hospital.

Ms Flavin, whose funeral took place today, has been described as “a beautiful young mom who was always there to help others”.

When speaking on-air last Christmas, Ms Flavin said: “We don’t know when our last Christmas will be, so it’s all about making memories.” She described her two daughters as “miracles”, explaining how her and her husband Neil tried to have a family for 10 years beforehand, having lost six babies.

Ms Flavin, who at the time hoped to renew her vows with her husband, was overjoyed when the Cork community rallied together to make it happen earlier this year.

Paying tribute to Ms Flavin, the Cork Cancer Care Centre said they had “lost one of our beautiful cancer warriors”.

They said Ms Flavin was “a beautiful young mom who always was there to help others, and a fantastic support to our centre”.

“No matter what, she always found a reason to smile.”