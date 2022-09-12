Luxury mattress confiscated from cell of Limerick gangland murderer

A convicted Limerick gangland murderer has been found with an unauthorised luxury mattress in his jail cell.

Christopher Costello of the McCarthy-Dundon crime gang who was convicted of murdering rival crime boss Kieran Keane in 2003 had previously received extra jail time after mobile phones were found in his cell.

But in recent weeks, he was also found to have a mattress from the luxury brand, Emma. It is understood that the mattress originally belonged to another inmate who had been granted it on health grounds.

It is believed the mattress was taken into the Midlands Prison when a prisoner from Portlaoise Prison was transferred there and had been permitted the special mattress due to back problems. Following the search, the mattress was removed from Costello’s cell, it is understood.

Cell searches in the Midlands Prison are frequent and if unauthorised items are found, those items are removed from the prisoner's cell and a P.19 disciplinary process is activated. This disciplinary process can result in prisoners losing privileges, like visits from family and friends or reduced phone calls.

The Irish Prison Service said that it does not comment on individual prisoner cases.

Costello was part of the notorious McCarthy-Dundon gang in Limerick.

In 2003, Costello, Desmond Dundon, David Stanners, James McCarthy and Anthony McCarthy, all from the Limerick area, were convicted for their part in the murder of rival Keane gang boss, 36-year-old Kieran Keane.

They were sentenced to life in prison for the murder. They were also jailed for 15 years for the attempted murder of Keane’s nephew Owen Treacy and for seven years for the false imprisonment of both men.

Keane, a notorious Limerick crime boss who ran the Keane gang in Limerick was found shot dead with his hands tied behind his back during a bloody feud between warring Limerick drug families. His body was found dumped on a country road in Drombana, Co. Limerick.

His nephew Owen Treacy was stabbed 17 times in the attack but he survived and became the chief prosecution witness. It is understood that Costello remains an influential member of the McCarthy-Dundon gang.