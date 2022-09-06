Blood clinic to reopen in Cork City Hall to boost stocks ahead of busy time of year

One of Ireland’s largest blood donor clinics is set to reopen for the first time after Covid, with a special free parking offer to entice city centre workers to drop in, roll up their sleeves and donate blood to save lives.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) confirmed its donor clinic in Cork City Hall, which had to cease operations during the pandemic while the building was being used as a mass vaccination centre, will reopen later this month.

IBTS staff will run a super clinic in its concert hall over two days in a bid to boost blood stocks during what is traditionally a busy time for the service.

Currently, IBTS is warning it has just two days of O- supplies, and three days of B-. While other blood groups are showing stronger stocks, it has warned supplies generally dwindle at this time of year because of fewer people donating over the summer months due to holidays.

Some 22,000 donations are needed in the next eight weeks.

In a bid to encourage people through the door, IBTS will validate parking for donors who park in the nearby Q-Park complex to encourage as many people through the doors as possible.

Julianne Kelly, the head of donor services with the IBTS, said September was a difficult month for blood donation and for maintaining supplies.

“People are back into their normal routines, with the holidays over and the children back in school and engaged in their after-school activities, and so blood donation is often the last thought for people,” she said.

“But hospitals are busier at this time of year, and the demand for blood is high.

“It’s why we are excited to be back in City Hall, which was always a very busy donor clinic for us.

And we are now making a special appeal to people who may be in the city centre during our clinic times, but especially to people who work in the city centre, to consider making an appointment to donate blood at some stage over the two days while we run the clinic.”

The City Hall donor clinic will operate on Wednesday, September 21 and on Thursday, September 22 from 3.45pm to 7.40pm on both days.

People have been urged to make an appointment so IBTS staff can plan ahead and manage numbers.

One in four of us will need a blood transfusion in our lifetime but at the moment, just 3% of the eligible population donates blood.

IBTS statistics show 67% of donated blood is used to help treat cancer patients and people with blood disorders, 27% is used in surgery and emergency situations, while 6% is used to treat blood loss after childbirth and to help premature babies.

All IBTS clinics are now appointment-based and people should call 1800 731 137 to make an appointment. First time donors are welcome.

You can get more details on blood donation and on your donor eligibility on the IBTS website.