Walk-in donor clinics set up as blood supplies run critically low

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has made an urgent appeal to donors to attend special walk-in clinics as it needs an additional 5,000 donations in just eight weeks.

Since the start of June, the IBTS has issued more blood than has been collected. It issued a 'pre-amber' alert letter to all hospitals last week. If supply levels reach 'amber alert' levels, it will see an immediate impact on hospitals and elective surgical procedures.

Restrictions

Currently, the IBTS is restricting issues to emergency orders and patient-specific requests only for the O positive, O negative, A positive, A negative, and B negative groups.

According to the IBTS, it has just two days' supply of A positive and three days' supply of O positive, O negative, and B negative, while there is a five-day supply of A negative.

Hospitals are also being asked to reduce their stock holding of red cells to a maximum of three days.

Decline in donations

IBTS operations director Paul McKinney attributes the decline in donations to the increase in Covid-19 levels and the number of people travelling during the summer months.

In a bid to increase blood supplies, the IBTS is running walk-in clinics around the country this week only.

All donation clinics will accept walk-in donors including at their clinics in St Finbarr's, Cork and Stillorgan, Dublin, which will operate on a dual basis of appointment and walk-in donors.

"We are asking regular donors who are texted this week to please attend their nearest walk-in clinic and new donors should register their interest on giveblood.ie, so the IBTS can contact them about attending a future clinic when we are next at a location near them," said Mr McKinney.

While it may take longer than usual to donate at the walk-in clinics, donors are asked to have patience and to keep in mind that the clinics are being run as part of a critical appeal.

Those who are going on holiday over the coming weeks are encouraged to consider giving blood before they travel

Over the next eight weeks, the IBTS is aiming to get an additional 5,000 donations to significantly increase blood supply levels.

"Blood shortages are not unique to Ireland and many blood services in other countries are also experiencing difficulties at the moment," said Mr McKinney.

"We are extremely grateful to our donors who have supported us throughout the pandemic and we ask that they please continue to do so."

Clinics will revert to donation by appointment from July 4.