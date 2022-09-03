Solo sailor rescued by Youghal RNLI

The Youghal RNLI Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched after the alarm was raised when a man was seen in the water near the vessel
Solo sailor rescued by Youghal RNLI

The Youghal RNLI inshore lifeboat  was launched after the man's dinghy  capsized.

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 18:09
Ann Murphy

A sailor whose boat capsized has been rescued from the sea off Youghal.

The 12-ft sailing dingy capsized in the water south of the ferry point in Youghal harbour at around 3.40pm on Friday afternoon.

The Youghal RNLI Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched after the alarm was raised when a man was seen in the water near the vessel.

The man was trying to upturn the boat but was not able to do so. When the lifeboat crew arrived at the scene, they assisted the man and managed to upright the vessel. When the man was back on board the vessel, he was checked for any medical issues arising from the incident but was found to be safe and well.

According to the Youghal RNLI, conditions at sea were calm at the time, with a mild southwesterly wind and a falling tide.

The vessel was towed into the ferry point in Youghal harbour by the lifeboat crew. The sailor was then handed over to the care of the local Coast Guard.

Youghal RNLI Deputy Launching Authority John Herne said: “The water is terribly cold at this time of year, so be prepared if you are engaging in water related activity and wear the appropriate clothing and a personal flotation device. Also, it is vital to have a means of communication for calling for help should something go wrong.’’

Read More

Weather warning looms over Electric Picnic as festival fans brace for further downpours

More in this section

Carrigaline couple killed in collision were 'beautiful individuals', funeral hears Carrigaline couple killed in collision were 'beautiful individuals', funeral hears
Garda Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Waterford
Fire chief believes Comeraghs blaze 'may be connected' to agriculture Fire chief believes Comeraghs blaze 'may be connected' to agriculture
<p>The Lifeboat crew with LOM Brian O'Dwyer after today's callout. Picture: Courtmacsherry RNLI</p>

Two people rescued from burning boat off West Cork coast

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices