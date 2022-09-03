Weather warning looms over Electric Picnic as festival fans brace for further downpours

Weather warning looms over Electric Picnic as festival fans brace for further downpours

Festivalgoers at the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 18:00
Cate McCurry, PA

Festivalgoers are bracing themselves for heavy rain as a weather warning looms over Electric Picnic.

About 70,000 people made their way to Stradbally for Electric Picnic, the largest music festival in Ireland, that sprawls across a 600-acre site in Co Laois.

The event has returned after a two year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people poured into the grounds for the long-awaited event.

However, Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for the county with intense rain showers expected late Saturday night.

Revellers arriving for the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Revellers arriving for the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Campers struggled with the wet weather on Friday night and Saturday and have faced muddy campsites throughout the day.

Fans have been warned to protect themselves from the heavy showers expected late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Met Éireann warned of torrential downpours as well as potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes in the early hours of Sunday.

Those staying on campsites have had to wrap up sleeping bags, clothes and seal up tents to avoid a wash-out.

Despite the poor weather, many groups of friends and families made their way to different stages and tents to see the various acts.

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys were the headline acts at the festival.

People at Electric Picnic this morning on a wet start to Day 2 . Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
People at Electric Picnic this morning on a wet start to Day 2 . Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Other big acts include Snow Patrol, Denise Chaila, Megan Thee Stallion, and Picture This.

Meanwhile, the HSE has warned of “high strength” drugs being found at the festival.

The drug was discovered at the HSE’s anonymous drug testing facility at the festival.


Concert fans can anonymously submit drugs and substances to the “surrender bin” at the HSE tent.

In a tweet, the HSE said its lab had identified a Mybrand purple skull pill which is approximately two times the average adult dose.

It has urged people to exercise caution.

The HSE tweeted: “Higher strength equals high risk. Its important for people to follow harm reduction if they use MDMA.

“Start low, go slow and leave at least two hours before considering to take more.”

A view of the main stage on Friday night. Picture: Roisin Murphy O'Sullivan
A view of the main stage on Friday night. Picture: Roisin Murphy O'Sullivan

Acts performing on Saturday include Kneecap, Lyra, Anne-Marie, The Kooks and Annie Mac.

Read More

Electric Picnic day one: Five highlights from  Stradbally as rain doesn't dampen spirits 

More in this section

Met Éireann dampens Electric Picnic spirits further with orange rain warning Met Éireann dampens Electric Picnic spirits further with orange rain warning
Garda stock Man, 20s, killed in level crossing crash in Wexford
First drugs warning issued at Electric Picnic  First drugs warning issued at Electric Picnic 
#Electric Picnic#WeatherPlace: Republic of Ireland
Weather warning looms over Electric Picnic as festival fans brace for further downpours

Gardaí issue appeal for information on missing Dublin man

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices