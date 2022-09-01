Council says landowner is responsible for fixing hole in Cork City quay wall 

Responsibility for fixing a gaping hole in an historic Cork City quay wall lies with a private landowner, the authorities have insisted.

But Cork City Council is now facing mounting calls to step in and carry out emergency repairs itself, and to bill the landowner for the costs later.

It follows the council’s response to a series of questions submitted by the Irish Examiner on Monday following the further collapse of an already damaged section of quay wall close to one of Cork's oldest bridges last weekend.

The latest incident close to the South Gate Bridge has left a large hole in the face of the northern quay wall just a few yards downstream from the more than 300-year-old bridge, in a section of quay wall which abuts the privately-owned 24-hour City Car Park, which lies along the river and between Grand Parade and South Main Street. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire fighters rushed to the scene and sealed off a section of the car park, and temporarily closed the bridge and some nearby roads and footpaths amid fears for public safety.

Following an initial inspection and assessment, the roads were reopened to traffic within a few hours.

But further engineering inspections of a high section of wall which tapers from the bridge downwards towards a point above the damaged quay wall area were required before the council was satisfied to open the footpath to pedestrians on Thursday evening.

The council’s assertion that responsibility for fixing the damage now rests with the owner of the car park follows confirmation from council engineering and operations staff that the damage poses no immediate risk to the structural integrity of South Gate Bridge, and also poses no immediate risk to public safety on the public roads or footpaths nearby.

However, a council spokesman said they have concerns the material behind the quay wall which underpins the private car park above has been exposed, and that as winter approaches, rising river levels and faster water flows could erode the material.

“We are working to identify and then engage with the property owner on the issue,” the spokesman said.

But two independent city councillors, who called for action after the first collapse in April, said the council’s position was just not good enough.

“The structural integrity of our city is the responsibility of the city council. The bridge is a key city artery and anything that puts that at risk, or makes it vulnerable, needs to be addressed,” Cllr Mick Finn said.

“The council needs to carry out emergency repairs in the short term, identify the land owner and then bill them accordingly. The council did it in relation to dangerous buildings on North Main St."

Cllr Kieran McCarthy said the council’s stance was “just not good enough”.

“I would worry that the damage here could extend to the bridge,” he said. “I’m not sure they can step away from this. The foundation of the city’s debtors' jail is here. And in the context of the archeological and architectural heritage of this area, I want a full health and safety audit of the quays in this area.”

There have been similar quay wall collapse incidents at nearby French’s Quay and damage has also been identified in the quay walls at the North Mall.