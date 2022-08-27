Quay wall collapses again at Cork's South Gate Bridge

Calls for a full audit of Cork’s historic city quay walls were made earlier this year.
The collapse occurred on the wall adjacent to the north-eastern side of the South Gate Bridge. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 16:48
Liz Dunphy and Eoin English

A section of wall has collapsed along the historic quay by Cork City’s South Gate Bridge.

It is understood to be the third time that a section of wall has collapsed along this stretch so far this year.

Calls were made earlier this year for a full audit of Cork’s historic city quay walls after a partial collapse close to the same bridge in April.

Cork City Fire Brigade responded to today's incident.

A section of the quay wall collapsed by the City Car Park junction of South Gate Bridge, a spokesperson said, undermining some of the carparking spaces in City Car Park and a section of the wall adjoining South Gate Bridge.

Earlier this year, Independent councillor Mick Finn raised concerns about crumbling quay walls at nearby French’s Quay.

Engineers conducted an initial site inspection on the damaged area near South Gate Bridge back in April, and were satisfied there was no immediate risk to adjoining property or to the bridge and a more detailed inspection was planned.

