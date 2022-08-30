Gang attack in Ballincollig leaves man and woman with suspected laceration injuries 

Gardaí have sealed off the scene of the attack.

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 10:11
Eoin English

Gardaí are investigating after two people were attacked by a gang, one of whom may have been armed with a machete, in a Cork housing estate in the early hours of this morning.

The victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for their injuries, which have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The incident occurred in the Innishmore Square area of the Innishmore housing estate in Ballincollig just before 1am.

It is understood that a gang arrived in the estate and attacked the occupants of a house.

The emergency services were alerted and gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene.

The victims suffered a range of suspected laceration injuries and were taken to CUH while gardaí sealed off the area as a crime scene.

The scene is currently being examined by garda forensic scenes of crime investigators while gardaí are also conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

