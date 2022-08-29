‘I am scared about winter’: How people are reacting to Ireland’s energy crisis

Amid ballooning energy prices and warnings of electricity blackouts, many are dreading the coming months.

“I am scared about winter,” said Antonella Passalaque.

“I think we are all in the same position at the moment.”

Since arriving to Ireland from Venezuela four years ago, she has noticed steady energy increases and worries about the future.

Blackouts may be on the horizon this winter as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted gas shortages across Europe, and the Government is scrambling to mitigate any shortfall in energy supply in the coming months.

Walking the streets of Cork city on Monday, it is clear most have felt the pinch from spiralling energy prices, and fear worse is to come.

'How can you save?'

For Cork southsider Joan Lee, rampant energy hikes are increasingly cutting into her pension.

“I find the pension very small,” she said.

“If you get a gas bill for €200, how can you pay that out of your €250 pension?... By the time you’ve all your bills paid it’s terrible. How can you save?”

“Everyone is struggling,” she said.

“I’m lucky I have no mortgage, that’s one conciliation.”

Energy prices have increased by almost 50% over the last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

SSE Airtricity has announced it will increase its gas and electricity prices by 39% and 35.4% respectively from October 1.

This is the second increase in five months for its 250,000 electricity customers and 85,000 gas customers.

So far this year, energy companies such as Electric Ireland, Energia, Bord Gais Energy, and PrePayPower have announced large price increases.

'We have to use less'

There’s a “new reality” for families now, said 75-year-old Louis Murphy.

He said he is “hopeful” the Government budget will make a difference.

Louis Murphy, Donoughmore, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

“Whatever we used to use, we have to use less,” he said.

“We have to be price conscious [and] turn it off when we don’t need it. Obviously, when all those things are done, it will still cost us more than it has for some time, if ever before. The economy seems to be in a good condition to cope with it, but only time will tell.”

Fuel price affect

Rafiq Sumar said “fuel is really affecting everything”, and said prices have “gone through the roof”.

“For like €40 I get around 100km to 180km [in my car], which isn’t bad,” said his son, Ahron.

Ahron Sumar. Picture: Dan Linehan

“But you go through it quite quickly, especially when you’re on the motorway.”

Tim Mulcahy, owner of the Chicken Inn at Cork’s English Market, said energy hikes have hit their margins “hugely”.

“There’s only so much people can pay for stuff, and we try and do things as efficiently and economically as possible,” he said. “But when you see energy prices are rising at the rate they’re currently rising, it’s very, very difficult.”

“Everything went up: beef, lamb, pork'

Paul Murphy-Coughlan also owns a butchers in the English Market and said hikes in electricity bills have forced them to increase the price of their goods.

Paul Murphy-Coughlan of P Coughlan, Family Butchers, English Market. Picture: Dan Linehan

“Everything went up: beef, lamb, pork,” he said.

"“It’s not easy to just turn around and say, ‘Ah sure we’ll just put it up another 4%’…You don’t want people coming to the counter with three of four children and their own energy bills. They don’t want you telling them my [electricity] bills are through the roof. They have their own problems.”

Laura McCarthy from Schull, Co Cork said she is “keeping on top of her bills” but is “definitely watching her money more”.

"I’ll probably notice in the next bill. It’s doable,” she said. “It has to be doable.”