Irish Water denies wastewater tank failure caused pollution at West Cork beach

Irish Water officials have denied that water pollution that required the imposition of a red flag no-swim notice at Rosscarbery’s Warren Beach in West Cork was due to the failure of a local wastewater tank.

The popular beach was closed to the public on August 15 after lifeguards spotted a suspected sewage plume in the water and warned the public via their Facebook page. The beach remained closed for more than a week due to public health concerns until it was given the all-clear.

Responding to claims that the issue was caused by an overflow at the Rosscarbery / Owenahincha wastewater facility, Irish Water said investigations into the source of the pollution had proved inconclusive but there was no overflow at the wastewater plant and pumping stations in the area were operating normally at the time.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan told a meeting of concerned locals in Rosscarbery that concerns about wastewater treatment in the area needed to be “urgently addressed.”

He said: “What’s very clear from talking to locals is that while the area is open for business, the existing wastewater treatment infrastructure is not fit for purpose.

“It’s really important to note that the Warren Beach is very much open for business. It's a safe place to swim. It has lifeguard service, which makes it even more safe, and it still remains one of the most stunning family-friendly beaches in West Cork.

"But it's not good enough that children, locals and visitors have to entertain or put up with swimming bans in this increasingly popular beach. I will be urging Irish water to take immediate action.”

A spokesperson for Irish Water told the Irish Examiner: “The investigation into the cause of the plume was inconclusive. The treatment plant and pumping stations were operating as normal at the time of the event and there was no overflow. Irish Water currently has no plans to upgrade the wastewater treatment (primary treatment) at Rosscarberry / Owenahinca.”

Concerns about water quality at the beach have increased following the loss of its Blue Flag status for 2022.

Louis Duffy, director of Cork County Council’s Environment Directorate, said: “The Warren was not eligible to apply for a Blue Flag this year due to the impact of heavy rain in 2021 but we are hopeful if all goes well this year we should be able to regain it next year.”

Mr Duffy said that because of climate change more extreme weather incidents that could affect water quality at Cork beaches can be expected.