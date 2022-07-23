Public urged to report dog fouling due to 'revolting' conditions of Cork beaches

Just three fines were issued for dog fouling in Cork last year and the council says the only way to fix this is to report it - and to commit to giving evidence in court
A Cork County Council sign for a penalty for dog fouling. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 12:00
David Forsythe

Members of the public are being urged by Cork County Council to report instances of dog fouling if they witness it occurring.

Speaking at the recent meeting to the council’s Western Division, Environment Director Louis Duffy said that the only way to combat the problem was to prosecute those responsible and that could only be done if witnesses were prepared to testify in court.

Mr Duffy said: “We are getting a lot of people making representations to councillors, a lot of people making complaints in the media, a lot of people commenting on social media. The people who see it are the only people who can give evidence when a prosecution is being taken. 

“Anybody who sees dog fouling should try to identify the dog, identify the individuals, tell us who they are and commit to giving evidence in court. No matter how many people we have on the ground we will never have enough. It is only by getting immediate evidence when the act actually occurs, somebody has to see it, somebody has to recognise and be able to identify the individual responsible and obviously the animal responsible and at that we can take actions.

“We would have been seen in the past as the only county taking significant actions against it, all be it at an extremely low level but we are vert happy to work with members of the community who will report these and support us in taking action against them,” he said.

Councillors have repeatedly raised the issue which they say has left some of Cork's most scenic Atlantic beaches in a “revolting” state from out-of-control dog fouling.

Skibbereen-based councillor Karen Coakley previously tabled a motion calling on the council to enforce fines for dog fouling. 

"Some of our streets and beaches are in a revolting state, this is a major health and safety concern and more resources must be designated to tackle this increasing problem," she said.

The issue of dog fouling has become a major issue across West Cork in towns and villages but also in the region’s scenic walks and many beaches such as Inchydoney, Owenahincha and Barley Cove.

The Rosscarbery Tidy Towns committee recently installed signage costing €1,000 at the Warren Beach where they said via their Facebook page, “The amount of dog fouling is once again at unacceptable levels around the town and on The Warren. Please, have respect for other walkers, children, wheelchair users and mothers with prams, do the decent thing, pick up after your dog and bring it home.” 

As well as allowing dogs to foul public areas some dog owners are leaving bags of dog faeces in sand dunes, bushes, trees or hanging them on fences rather than taking the mess home with them.

Cllr Coakley said, “It’s a particular problem for people pushing prams and pushchairs, they go through it without realising and then it goes everywhere. It’s really disgusting and it seems to be getting worse. There is lots of signage and bins but some people just don’t seem to be getting the message.

“There is no excuse for people not picking up their dog’s waste. If people won’t do the right thing then the only way forward would seem to be to hit them in the pocket. Something has to be done,” she said.

Just three fines were issued for dog fouling by Cork County Council in 2021 and rates are similarly low across the country prompting many councillors to call for an overhaul of the entire system.

