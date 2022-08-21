Civic reception in Cork city to mark the death of Michael Collins 

A civic reception was held in Cork city to commemorate the centenary of the death of Michael Collins, attended by members of his family.

Hosted by Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, the reception took place in the Cork Public Museum, Fitzgerald’s Park, and was also attended by Oireachtas members.

The Lord Mayor of Cork said she was "delighted and proud to have members of the Collins family here today to honour a man who fought tirelessly to bring peace to the island of Ireland, and he deserves to be recognised for the man and political figure that he was".

Curator of the exhibition Daniel Breen said it "tells the story of what happened in Cork during this period, highlighting the divisions brought about by the Treaty".

"We have physical objects and documents, as well as privately owned photographs and images never displayed in public before, to tell Cork's story," Mr Breen said.

Fidelma Collins, grand niece, and Eleanor Moore, great grand niece of Michael Collins looking at the bust of Michael Collins at civic reception for the family of Michael Collins for the opening of the new exhibition ‘By a Treaty Divided — The Civil War in Cork’ in the Cork Public Museum at Fitzgerald's Park. Picture: Darragh Kane

"Significant objects include the suit jacket and waistcoat worn by Sean Hales TD on the day he was shot dead in December 1922 and the Conlon Collection that detail the history of the Cumann na mBan during this period," Mr Breen added.

"This exhibition was co-funded by Cork City Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and we are delighted to launch this exhibition for the public."

The new exhibition features an unfinished Michael Collins portrait by Leo Whelan, one of Ireland's premier portrait artists of the 20th century, influenced by the famous image of Collins at Portobello Barracks (Cathal Brugha Barracks) in July 1922.

Also featuring are a collection of more than 300 letters, postcards, and telegrams between Kitty Kiernan and Michael Collins and also between Kitty Kiernan and Harry Boland between mid-1921 up until Collins' death in August 1922.

The letters show another side of Collins who shows a vulnerability and a longing, they both shared, to get married and lead a normal uneventful life.

The exhibition also contains a few correspondences from Harry Boland to Kitty that hint at the relationship they once had, but it seems he bore no ill-will towards Collins or Kiernan, even sending a congratulations letter to Kitty on the news of her engagement to Collins.