Cork’s Muslim community invites public to ‘ask us anything’ event

The Muslim community in Cork has invited people to ask them whatever questions they would like about their religion or way of life at a special Islamic ‘open-door’ event in Cork this weekend.

Ali Hamou, one of the event organisers, said they plan to throw open the doors to their religion and way of life at the Islamic cultural exhibition in the city’s Imperial Hotel in the hope of dispelling myths, shattering misconceptions and building understanding.

It is being organised in association with the Discover Islam group, and will feature displays of various copies of the Holy Quran in direct translations, the Book on Islam, and the Seerah Booklet.

It will also display various cultural artefacts, paintings, Islamic calligraphy, Arabic name writing, and Islamic cultural dress.

Mr Hamou said: “We wish for people to come in and get to know us.

Members of the Muslim community engaged in prayer.

“We will showcase our culture, our religion, our art, food and dress, and we invite people to ask us anything that you could think of.

“People have hundreds of questions, and we do get some really relevant questions, but still, we do get awkward questions like ‘do you know Bin Laden?' or 'do you know Isis?’.

“When people hear of terrorist attacks, all of sudden every Muslim is a terrorist but the reality is you have probably been treated at home here at some stage by a Muslim doctor or a nurse. They are saving lives."

I often say to people if every Muslim on earth was a terrorist, this planet would have been blown to smithereens years ago.

“If you go back in history, the Irish too have been victims of stereotypes.

“This event will be a great opportunity for us to clear up those misconceptions, and for people to get to know us.”

It is estimated that there are some 5,000 Muslims living and working in the greater Cork region.

The figure rises to almost 6,000 during college term, when overseas students arrive at the city’s third level institutions. Many are here to study medicine and engineering.

The 'open-door' event is a way for people to get to know the Muslim community in Cork.

They worship at one of the city’s mosques. The largest mosque is located on the Tramore Road with smaller mosques on Shandon St, Blarney St and on Coburg St.

The Shandon mosque also has a cultural centre.

Mr Hamou, who founded and runs a charity which feeds the city’s homeless, said they hope Saturday’s event will foster understanding and friendship.

“We love the peaceful society here, and we want to reassure people that we are already an active part of society, we want to be known and to be seen,” he said.

The event takes place in the Imperial Hotel on Saturday from 12pm to 5.30pm. The Lord Mayor, Cllr Deidre Forde, is due to visit.