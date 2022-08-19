'Absolutely incredible': Rose of Tralee reveals surprise as tour makes final pitstop in Cork

There was a special surprise in store for this year’s Rose of Tralee contestants as they made their final stop in Cork ahead of their journey to the Kingdom for the main event.

Fresh off a cycle from Newcastle West to Barnagh, the Roses did not let the morning’s wet conditions dampen their spirits and the weather was on their side as they arrived at a sunny Cork on Thursday evening.

Ahead of their final event on the tour, they gathered outside the Carrigaline Court Hotel for a quick snap in front of an extravagant balloon arch as passers-by stopped up to get a glimpse of the 33 ladies, one of whom will be crowned the 2022 Rose of Tralee on Tuesday night.

Kerry Rose Édaein O’Connell and Texas Rose Arden Stringer

This was their only stop in the Rebel County and Douglas native and Cork rose, Jenny Byrne looked thrilled to be back on her home turf after a jam-packed eight days.

“I’m so delighted to be back in Cork. I was telling the girls as we came in, I was like, ‘I’m so buzzing that I ended this in Cork’. Seeing all my family and seeing all of the supporters here has been absolutely incredible. Such a great way to end the tour,” she beamed.

Cork Rose Jennifer Byrne pictured with Minister for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Defence Simon Coveney

It was as though there had never been a two-year break as the roses gathered once again in the Carrigaline Court Hotel, just as they had done in 2019, before the festival was cancelled for the first time in 2020. The now longest reigning Rose of Tralee Sinead Flannagan was also present to wish them well.

But just as the roses got settled in for dinner, a surprising twist was revealed. It was time to meet the escorts.

With that announcement, 33 smiling lads entered the room and made themselves comfortable amongst the roses.

The Rose Escorts arrive at the Carrigaline Court Hotel

It seemed there might have been another surprise in store when all at once, the escorts stood up and began to simultaneously remove their suit jackets.

However, this was not a synchronised dance routine to impress the Roses but rather a matter of maintaining their polished look. If one escort removes their jacket, they all do the same – or so I’m told by one of this year’s Corkonian escorts.

Kerry Rose Édaein O’Connell, 2019 Rose of Tralee Sinead Flanagan and Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey

While the Roses do not yet know which charming chap they will be paired with for the coming days, they certainly learned a lot as the lads shared some of their tips for being the perfect escort including knowing when you’re needed – and when you’re not.

But for now, it's back on the road for the Roses as they prepare to make their debut in the Dome on Monday night.

The 61st Rose of Tralee competition will air on RTÉ on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23.