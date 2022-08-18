Restored monument at Béal na Bláth gets finishing touches

Extensive work ahead of centenary commemorations at site where Michael Collins was shot dead in 1922
Giulia Vallone, senior architect at Cork County Council, with Martin Horgan and Paul Kearney of Conhor construction with the new stonework at the Michael Collins memorial at Béal na Bláth. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 21:05
Eoin English

The finishing touches are being put to the restored monument at Béal na Bláth, which marks the site where Michael Collins was shot dead in 1922, ahead of this weekend's centenary commemorations.

Giulia Vallone, a senior architect with Cork County Council, is part of the team which has restored the monument in West Cork in a partnership project with the Department of An Taoiseach, the Department of Defence, and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. She said the extensive work, which included a narrowing of the road, resurfacing, the installation of additional parking spaces, information maps, and guides, has made the area more visitor-friendly.

“It is hoped the entire scheme will give visitors a chance to experience what the landscape was like in 1922 when the ambush took place,” she said.

She was on site on Thursday, ensuring that it will be ready for Sunday's official State commemoration, which will be attended by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

Centenary commemorations

While this event will be the highlight for many of the centenary commemorations, a raft of local events, including lectures, documentary screenings, portrait unveilings, and even a world record attempt of the most people named Michael Collins gathered in one spot, are also set to take place over the coming days.

The Independence Museum Kilmurry, just 3km from the ambush site, is hosting a temporary exhibition highlighting how the ambush affected the local area.

“'Béal na Bláth: The Local Story' aims to give a balanced view of how the ambush impacted on the people of this parish,” said Mary O’Mahony, of the Kilmurry Historical and Archaeological Association (KHAA).

On September 4, KHAA will run a bus tour, retracing the route the Collins convoy took through Kilmurry, Newcestown, and Ovens on that fateful day.

The Independence Museum is open from Thursday to Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.

Construction on a new plinth at the Michael Collins memorial at Béal na Bláth. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
In nearby Newcestown, locals are hoping to set a world record on Sunday for the most people named Michael Collins gathered in one place at a time.

Independent TD Michael Collins will be MC on the day and his son, Michael Collins, also plans to attend the event in O'Mahony's Bar.

They, and every other Michael Collins who attends, will get a commemorative T-shirt, a certificate, and a free drink.

In Cork city, the Imperial Hotel, where Collins spent his last two nights in room 115, has restored the room in a luxury 1920s style and the suite will be officially unveiled this weekend by members of Collins' family.

Collins’ grandniece Fidelma Collins and grandnephew Aidan O'Sullivan will unveil a new portrait of Collins in the hotel lobby on Monday, before they and others retrace Collins' final journey to West Cork.

Cork hotel renovates room where Michael Collins spent his last night

