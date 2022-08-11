Munster Road Races cancelled as weather causes ‘irreversible’ damage to circuit

 Racing was due to take place this weekend but as temperatures are expected to reach almost 30C, the club announced it 'cannot stem the tide' 
Cork Motorcycle Racing and Vintage Club said rider safety is its main priority and this week's hot weather has caused an 'irreversible effect' on the circuit in Glanmire. File picture: Richard Hurley

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 13:49
Caitlín Griffin

Cork Motorcycle Racing and Vintage Club has announced that the Munster 100 Road Races can't go ahead this weekend due to the damage done to the roads by the extreme weather.

The racing was due to take place on August 13 and 14. However, as temperatures are expected to reach almost 30C this weekend, the club announced it “cannot stem the tide”. 

Rider safety is its main priority, the group said, and this week's hot weather has caused an "irreversible effect" on the circuit in Glanmire.

"Factoring this and the forecasted weather up to and including race weekend we have to take the safety of competitors in mind and make the decision to postpone the event," it said in a statement.

“As you are all aware, Trojan work has been under way in the paddock and the race circuit in the last number of weeks in anticipation for the road races in Glanmire.

“However, in the last number of days we have experienced unprecedented weather conditions which have caused an irreversible effect on sections of the road circuit.

We have met with all relevant authorities on a continuing basis over the last number of days with a view to making the best of a worsening situation but we cannot stem the tide.

“Ultimately, the decision is ours as a club but we hope everyone in the road racing community will understand we have to put the safety of our riders before all else. 

"We will have a further update on the postponement of the event shortly with a view to announcing a future date.”

Major traffic plan in place as Youghal gears up for Ironman

