Keen young sailors get onboard with exciting training voyage from Cork harbour 

A group of 10 young sailors have taken to the waters off the south coast in a training expedition on board the Brian Boru tall ship.

The 10, along with three crew members, left Cork harbour this morning.

During the week, the trainees will take on duties including crewing, steering, maintaining, cleaning, and cooking onboard.

The aim is to provide them with physical skills and key information about the sea and sailing, as well as development of confidence, leadership, communications, resilience, and an understanding of diversity.

Each year, two week-long training voyages are organised under the Sail Training Bursary scheme, supported by The Port of Cork Company as well as Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

The Cork scheme was set up in 2014, with a view to using sail training as a method of youth development and education.

The scheme is ran by Sail Training Ireland, and sponsored by the Port of Cork Company, as well as Cork city and county councils.

There are similar schemes in Belfast, Drogheda, Dublin, Waterford, and Wexford. This year, 470 young sailors from across the country are taking part in 30 voyages, bringing to almost 2,900 the number of young participants since 2014.

Daragh Sheridan CEO of Sail Training Ireland, said: “It’s fantastic to see these young people transform from a group of strangers at the beginning of the voyage to a close knit crew by the end of it.

They return not just with new experiences but new skills, new friendships and new directions for the future.”

David Browne, community liaison officer at The Port of Cork Company, said: “Since 2014, we have sponsored approximately 170 trainees through the scheme and look forward to continuing this voyage, helping to equip young people with life-long skills and experiences.

“It is great to see this group of young sailors setting off today to develop new skills and build new friendships.”