Sam Maguire Cup to be guest of honour at Puck Fair

The Sam Maguire Cup will make its first-ever appearance at the opening parade at Puck Fair, Killorglin, Co Kerry this year.

The ancient event on the Laune river at the foothills of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks is back after what is effectively a three-year gap.

For the first time, the All-Ireland football final (which Kerry recently won for the 38th time) was held in July — normally a month when the cup is being handed back to be shone up for September.

Visitors are already gathering in advance of the crowning of King Puck on Wednesday.

The goat, a fine well-fed specimen, was captured in the Reeks mountains, and is multicoloured. He is being acclimatised for his role this week when he will be hoisted over the town.

Goat catcher Pat Cahill and his son Matthew (10) pictured with a wild mountain goat captured near Ireland's highest mountain Carrauntoohill who will be coronated as 'King Puck' at the annual Puck Fair in Killorglin on Wednesday. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Veterinary inspections have taken place already, and the goat's health will continue to be monitored.

This year’s parade is all about family fun, from circus to puppet shows and stilt walking over the three days.

There is a full programme of events from early morning on Wednesday including the traditional horse fair and traditional music and dancing.

The hour-long coronation parade will be led by Queen of Puck, 12-year-old Alesha Williams.

Ms Williams penned an essay about her favourite Puck Fair memory which earned her the prestigious title.

In the essay, Alesha said watching the coronation parade with her grandfather, who passed away last year, was her favourite memory of the festival.

The closing fireworks display on Friday will take place in several locations, lighting up the whole town.

County secretary of the GAA, Peter Twiss, has confirmed that permission has been given for the cup to take part in the parade for the first time in history.

Puck Fair claims to be the country’s oldest fair and traces its history to the ancient harvest festival associated with the god Lugh.

There is a historical record of the fair from the time of King James in the 17th century, and local legend also has it that a wild mountain goat saved the town by warning the people of Cromwell’s advance — the goat has been honoured ever since.