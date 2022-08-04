City councillors approve one of Cork's first-rapid build social housing schemes in Bishopstown

Plans for one of the first rapid-build social housing schemes in Cork City have been approved despite some local concerns about its height and housing density.

City councillors agreed unanimously during a special council meeting on Thursday to approve Part 8 planning for the near €15m residential development at Westside on the Model Farm Road in Bishopstown.

The council’s director of housing, Niall Ó Donnabháin, said the modular construction scheme could be delivered within 12-months from the day builders move on site, shaving up to nine months on the delivery timeline.

And he said the city was already actively considering other sites where rapid-build social housing schemes could be delivered over the coming months.

The development will be built on the site of the former Blackwater Motors Car Dealership premises, close to the Munster Technological Institute’s main Cork campus.

The site, which was acquired by the city council in 2018, has lain vacant for several years.

Following a lengthy design and process, the council has now been cleared to build a four- and five-storey building containing 43 apartments on the site — 17 one-bed and 26 two-bed apartments, each with private balcony or terrace.

Thirteen car parking spaces and 102 bike parking spaces will be provided.

Nine submissions or observations were received by the council by the July 21, 2022, deadline.

Local residents' concerns

One submission included a petition signed by 20 residents raising concerns about the scale, height and density of the development, and the lack of parking.

Councillors were also told that almost 50% of people on the council's social housing support list highlight a requirement for one-bedroom accommodation. Picture: Cork City Council

In a report to councillors, officials said the architect-led design team worked hard to develop a suitable housing scheme for the site.

“The development has been architecturally designed to promote a higher density of development, whilst at the same time protecting the amenities of adjoining residents by providing appropriate separation distances to any adjacent existing residential properties,” the report said.

Councillors were told the site is close to CUH, MTU's Bishopstown campus, and major employers such as Stryker and Boston Scientific.

It is close to several frequent bus services, and the proposed development regenerates a former industrial site to provide much needed housing.

Councillors were also told that almost 50% of people on the council's social housing support list highlight a requirement for one-bedroom accommodation.

“This proposed development is therefore sustainably designed to meet the growing housing need,” the report said.