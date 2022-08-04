Lack of retrial date leaves Jason Corbett's daughter feeling 'completely hopeless'

The daughter of Limerick man Jason Corbett who was killed by his father-in-law and his second wife has revealed she feels “completely hopeless” that no retrial date has been set for the pair.

Fifteen-year-old Sarah Corbett revealed her feelings on the seventh anniversary of his death, which was on Tuesday, in a video she has uploaded to Twitter.

Molly and Tom Martens were convicted of the second-degree murder of the father of two at his North Carolina home on August 2, 2015. The pair had pleaded they acted in self-defence. The 38-year-old and her 72-year-old father, a retired FBI agent, both served four years of 20 and 25 years of their respective convictions for second-degree murder in their 2017 joint trial.

However, their convictions were quashed last year after the courts ruled the exclusion of certain evidence and erroneous inclusion of other evidence in the original trial had prevented the Martens from presenting a full and meaningful defence.

No retrial date has yet been set leaving the family in the dark as to when legal proceedings will proceed. A plea deal has been offered which could see the pair, if they agree, serve just two further years.

Earlier this year a court sitting in Davidson County in North Carolina in the US did not set the retrial date.

I want u to see me & hear my voice. A victims voice. This is how I feel, this is how victims of crime suffer. I was made an orphan. My dads killers are free. please support DA Frank with what he needs to set a retrial date @NCAGO @ncvan @BobBuckleyWGHP @NC_Governor @ncn4children pic.twitter.com/48fgk639fO — sarahcorbettlynch (@sarahcorbettly1) August 3, 2022

In the video, the teenager said: “We still haven’t got a hearing date or a retrial date or anything...I just feel completely hopeless. I’ve been waiting for so many years for this and it’s been seven years since my Dad was killed — seven years and still I don’t have anything.”

Sarah added: “I want you to see me and hear my voice. A victim’s voice. This is how I feel, this is how victims of crime suffer. I was made an orphan. My Dad’s killers are free. Please support District Attorney (DA) (Garry) Frank with what he needs to set a retrial date.”

Sarah and her brother Jack, now aged 17, both live with Mr Corbett’s sister Tracey and her husband David Lynch in Limerick.