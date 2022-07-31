Cork man involved in 'serious criminality' accused of stamping on another's head 

Alleged damage caused to cars and in hardware store in Clonakilty
Cork man involved in 'serious criminality' accused of stamping on another's head 

An alleged assault took place on Pearse Street in Clonakilty.

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 14:59
Neil Michael

A Cork man involved in “serious criminality” has been remanded in custody after being accused of “stamping” on another man’s head during a fight.

Jamie Williamson, 19, of 1 Convent Way, Clonakilty West Cork, is also alleged to have damaged cars and broken into a hardware shop in Clonakilty and damaged items there.

Bantry District Court heard that other offences are also being investigated.

He had been released on bail on July 22 despite objections from Gardai.

However, when detectives checked up on him to make sure he was abiding by the terms of his bail, which included him abiding by a curfew, they couldn’t find him.

When challenged about this in court later, he had insisted he was in bed.

After his hearing opened, Garda Dara O’Shea of Clonakilty Garda Station said Mr Williamson “now accepts there was a breach of his curfew”.

He added: “He accepts he wasn’t at home.” 

Bail application 

Judge James McNulty said this “casts a shadow on his bail application” in relation to a number of charges, including a serious assault on July 20 in Pearse Street, Clonakilty.

The court heard the serious assault charge involved another man who he was "kicking and stamping on his head". It was also told the assault was captured on CCTV and that when the accused was arrested he "made certain admissions".

The court heard he has five other previous convictions and that “he is involved in serious criminality”.

Garda O’Shea added: “The nature of the evidence against him is very strong.” 

In objecting to Mr Williamson's application for bail, he said there was a risk that he would end up interfering with a witness as he is related to the victim of the assault.

Garda O’Shea said: “An attempt may be made to intimidate and assault witnesses.”

Judge James McNulty said: “This man was granted bail last Friday against the wishes of the Gardai and he breached its conditions, and he gave false information when challenged in court. Bail is refused, and I remand him in custody until Thursday, August 4.”

More in this section

Industrial action looms at Apple in Cork after pay deal rejected Industrial action looms at Apple in Cork after pay deal rejected
Michael Flatley settles High Court claim over work done on his Cork mansion Michael Flatley settles High Court claim over work done on his Cork mansion
President Trump visit to Ireland - Day Three Donald Trump to visit Clare at the end of August
Place: Clonakilty
Cork man involved in 'serious criminality' accused of stamping on another's head 

Cork eventer attacks sarcoma hurdle at full tilt 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 30, 2022

  • 3
  • 7
  • 9
  • 15
  • 32
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices