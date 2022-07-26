RSA urges 'more conservative' approach to e-scooter regulation

The Road Safety Authority has said proposed laws giving it the power to take away a person’s driving licence will protect the “integrity” of the system.

It also said the Road and Road Traffic Bill 2021 would provide for both the legal use of e-scooters and measures to prevent abuse of them.

In its 2021 annual report, the RSA said its legal team had worked on the drafting of provisions in the bill and in the development of policy in key areas.

“When enacted, the bill will provide for the use of e-scooters on our roads, as well as including measures to combat their misuse,” the report said.

"The bill will introduce a new power to revoke driving licences, which will support the integrity of the driver licensing system.”

It said the provisions would also “pave the way” for access to vehicle NCT history for prospective vehicle buyers, and recast the regulation of approved driving instructors.

The power to take a motorist’s driving licence will be in situations where the person no longer meets, or has never met, the criteria for eligibility for a driving licence.

On e-scooter laws, the report said it was still an “evolving situation” across Europe and further afield.

“Our experience in reviewing practice in other countries has shown that the initial regulatory approach adopted by some countries is now being modified on the grounds of safety,” it said.

"For example, some countries introduced age limits for use, mandatory helmet wearing, and banned their use on footpaths.”

It said as more evidence emerges and updates to regulations in other countries occur, the RSA continues to advocate “for a more conservative approach” to the regulation of these devices in Ireland.

Some of the RSA's recommendations on e-scooters include:

A minimum age of 16 years for use;

Speed to be limited to a maximum of 20km/h;

Only permitted for use on roads with a speed limit of 50km/h or less;

Not be permitted for use on footpaths;

Helmet wearing would be mandatory.

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said road deaths in Ireland dropped to 137 in 2021, “making it one of the safest years since road deaths were first officially recorded in 1959”.

He said everyone had a duty to ensure the Government’s 2030 milestone of a 50% reduction in road deaths and serious injuries was achieved.

The report comes against the background of a sharp increase in road fatalities so far in 2022, with 94 deaths.

That was 28 more than in the same period in 2021 and 16 more than in the same period in 2019.

The report does show that road deaths fell from 192 in 2014 to as low as 135 in 2018, rising to 147 in 2020.

The report highlights the continue problem caused by speeding, detailing data collected at 11 urban road locations over nine days last October.

If found that in over 5,000 observations of vehicles, 78% of drivers broke the 50km/h speed limit — 75% during week days and 93% at weekends.