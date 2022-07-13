Bigger fines for speeding and phone use proposed to tackle rising road deaths

Plans to increase fines issued for speeding, phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts have been announced in efforts to bring down the number of deaths on Irish roads.

The proposal was announced on Wednesday by Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton at the quarterly meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Road Safety.

As of this Tuesday, 87 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 27 on the figure at this date in 2021. Despite the drop in 2021 figures due to lockdowns, the increase has been described as “worrying”, with road fatalities rising above pre-pandemic levels.

Ms Naughton said she is “very concerned" about the rising trend in road deaths. “If we are to tackle the growing number of deaths on our roads, we must take meaningful and tangible action,” she said.

It was added that the Department of Transport are to commence work to allow for the increase of fixed charges.

However, she noted that “increased penalties alone will not solve this problem - drivers and road users are key to eliminating deaths on our roads”.

Current fines

Those found to be driving over the speed limit will currently receive three penalty points and a fixed charge fine of €80, which increases to €120 if not paid within 28 days.

Drivers who do not pay this fine after 28 days could be fined up to €1000 and receive up to five penalty points after being summoned to court and convicted.

The current penalty for using your phone while driving is a fixed charge of €60, and three penalty points, increasing to €90, and five penalty points if it goes to court because of non-payment.

Drivers can currently be fined €60 for not wearing a seat belt, which increases to €90 if not paid within 28 days.

Three penalty points are added to licences of drivers who choose to pay the fine and not to go to court, though if convicted in court for not wearing a seatbelt, drivers receive four penalty points and a fine of €2,000.

'Tougher sanctions' needed

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has said it welcomes the possible increase in fines as part of the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy which will run from 2021 to 2030.

“The core target of the strategy is to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50% over the next decade,” an RSA spokesperson said.

“It is also the first step in Ireland’s journey towards Vision Zero, where there will be zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 2050.” It was added that the implementation of “tougher sanctions” was part of the transformation on the RSA's approach to road safety in Ireland.

An RSA-commissioned survey in 2021 found that the majority of motorists support increasing current penalties for non-wearing of seat belts, speeding and mobile phone use while driving.

Specifically, 66% of motorists support increasing the current penalty for driving without wearing a seat belt, while 67% support increasing the penalty for driving with passengers not wearing a seat belt.

Over half of motorists support doubling the current penalty for drivers not wearing a seat belt, and for driving with passengers not wearing a seat belt, while 61% support increasing the current penalty for speeding.

Finally, 70% of motorists support an increase to the current penalty for mobile phone use, and 57% of motorists support doubling the current penalty.