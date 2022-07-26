Over 60 new speed cameras go live today on Irish roads

Sixty-one new speed cameras become operational on Irish roads this morning in efforts to reduce speed-related collisions.

See here for a list of locations of speed cameras

It comes as four people died in road traffic collisions in the space of 24 hours in recent days, including a couple in their 30s in Limerick, a man in his 40s in Mayo, and a 19-year-old man in Kerry.

The deaths bring the number of fatalities on Irish roads so far this year to 94, an increase of 33 over 2021 figures.

The new locations for safety cameras were chosen following analysis of collated Garda data taken from fatal, serious and minor collisions, with further consideration given to locations of concern highlighted by local communities.

The new safety camera zones are spread across 23 counties, with 49% on regional routes, 31% national routes, and 20% on other routes such as motorways and local roads.

GoSafe vans operate in areas that have a speed-related collision history where fatal, serious injury, and minor injury collisions occur.

In addition, locations which have been highlighted by members of the community as being areas of concern, have been included in the new zones. By identifying and targeting these high-risk areas, the aim is to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions."

Since 2010, An Garda Síochána has used service provider ‘GoSafe’ to operate speed camera vans on its behalf.

Over two million fixed charge notices for speeding offences have been issued since 2010.

At the end of 2021, GoSafe completed over one million hours of enforcement and checked over 307m vehicles.

In addition to this, it’s emerged that the Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton is to introduce regulations to double road traffic fines.

It means that fines for speeding, phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts will surpass the €100 mark for the first time.

Speaking on Newstalk radio this morning, Ms Naughton said speeding fines will double from €80 to €160, as well as mobile phone fines which will increase to €120 from €60.