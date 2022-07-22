Limerick toddler (3) dies in tragic accident

Gardai are treating the death of a three year old boy at his home on Friday, as a tragic accident.

The boy, named locally as Padraig Cunningham, was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle at Ballyduhig, West Limerick, around 10.30am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and desperately tried to save the boy’s life but he was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick.

A post mortem will be conducted by a local pathologist and the matter referred to the office of the Limerick coroner for an inquest.

Local non-party councillor Jerome Scanlan, a family friend, said the local community would do its best to support the the boy’s heartbroken parents, Robert and Denise Cunningham.

“We’re all trying to come to terms with the tragic news in Ballyduhig today, it’s just dreadful, a frightening thing to happen,” said Mr Scanlan.

“My heart goes out to the family, and it is just unbelievable that something like this could happen to a three and half year old child, it’s just a dreadful scenario, it’s dreadful for his mother and his father and his three sisters that are aged a few years old than him. The eldest is 12.”

Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins passed on his sympathies to the well-known farm family.

“It’s an awful tragedy for the family involved, I have been talking to a number of people in the local community and they are utterly shocked and devastated by what has happened,” said Mr Collins.

In a statement gardaí said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on private property, in Charleville, Co.Limerick this morning, Friday, 22nd July 2022.

“A three-year-old child (boy) later passed away from his injuries. A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.

“No further information is being made available.”