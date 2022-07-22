Gardaí tracing last movements of former Limerick teacher who died of serious injuries

Gardaí have not launched a murder investigation but sources said they believe Ms Muckell died from a violent attack
Gardaí tracing last movements of former Limerick teacher who died of serious injuries

The former music teacher and singer was found with serious injuries at her home at Cois Deel in Rathkeale around 8.30pm on Tuesday night, and died at University Hospital Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 14:09
David Raleigh

Gardaí were harvesting hundreds of hours of video footage from cameras in Rathkeale and Limerick City, trying to trace the movements of talented musician Louise Muckell, prior to her death on Wednesday. Ms Muckell appeared to have suffered a serious assault.

The former music teacher and singer from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, was found with serious injuries at her home at Cois Deel in the town, around 8.30pm on Tuesday night, and died at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí have not launched a murder investigation but sources said they believe Ms Muckell died from a violent attack.

Gardaí have been conducting house-to-house enquires in the Cois Deel estate, as well as at residences on Windmill Street, Limerick City, where gardaí believe Ms Muckell visited an apartment and may have been assaulted last weekend or earlier this week.

A post-mortem on Ms Muckell’s body was conducted by State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, but gardaí have not released the autopsy results.

Ms Muckell, who was in her mid-50s, was known locally as a talented pianist who taught music in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school in the town prior to its closure a number of years ago. In previous years, she had been a “much sought-after” singer at local weddings and funerals. 

She lived alone in the Cois Deel estate and has a number of close relatives living in the local area. Local Fine Gael Councillor, Adam Tesky, appealed on Friday “to anyone with information to come forward to An Garda Siochana to try and bring this to some sort of hopeful conclusion”.

“There are a lot of families suffering in Rathkeale and there is a dark cloud over the community,” said Cllr Tesky.

The area and the people of the town and the surrounding areas are completely shocked at what has happened.

"I pass on my sympathies to the Muckell family, and my thoughts and prayers are with them.” 

Gardaí have conducted forensic tests at a number of addresses, at the initial scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, as well as at Windmill Street.

“Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of Tuesday 19th July and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery with serious injuries on the 19th July 2022,” a garda spokesman said.

Read More

Tributes paid to former Limerick music teacher who died of serious injuries

Appealing for information, gardaí said: “In particular gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17th July, 2022, and Tuesday, 19th July, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

More in this section

Tributes paid to former Limerick music teacher who died of serious injuries Tributes paid to former Limerick music teacher who died of serious injuries
Plans for crematorium in North Cork turned down for second time Plans for crematorium in North Cork turned down for second time
Extreme weather events 'threaten water quality at Cork's blue flag beaches' Extreme weather events 'threaten water quality at Cork's blue flag beaches'
Place: LimerickPerson: Louise Muckell
Gardaí tracing last movements of former Limerick teacher who died of serious injuries

Family rescued from stricken yacht off Youghal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 31
  • 40
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices