Gardaí investigating as woman, 50s, dies from serious injuries in Limerick 

It's believed the woman may have frequented a residence in the city in the days leading to her death.
Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information in relation to these incidents to contact them.

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 15:40
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for information after a woman in her 50s died from serious injuries this week.

The woman was found at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale at approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 19.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she passed away the following day.

The scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.

"A post-mortem examination is being conducted by Dr Margaret Bolster, State Pathologist, today, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier Tuesday evening and a garda spokesperson said "enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery with serious injuries".

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information in relation to these incidents to contact them, particularly anyone in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 19, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

