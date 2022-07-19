Thunderstorm warning issued for seven counties, including Cork

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for seven counties. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 10:33
Michelle McGlynn

Parts of the country can expect thunderstorms today after record-breaking high temperatures were reached on Monday.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning came into effect at 9.30am and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

The thunderstorms will bring heavy rain with the possibility of some localised flooding.

The warning comes after many parts of the country recorded temperatures of 30C+. The sweltering heat in recent days led to a warning that 12 areas are at risk of drought including Cork and Tipperary.

Ireland's short heatwave is expected to come to an end today with conditions in keeping with a typical Irish summer set to return. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Ireland's short heatwave is expected to come to an end today with conditions in keeping with a typical Irish summer set to return.

A status yellow high-temperature warning was lifted everywhere except Leinster where the warning is in place until 7pm tonight.

Those in Leinster will continue to see temperatures of between 25C and 28C.

A high fire risk warning is also in effect. While the danger peaked on Sunday, it will not be lifted until midday on Wednesday and people should remain vigilant in areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and gorse exist.

Wicklow Fire Service has been battling a forest fire in Crone Woods, Enniskerry since 1am.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, many will welcome a drop in temperatures tonight after the 'tropical' nights recently. The lowest temperatures will be around 11C to 14C.

Wednesday will largely remain dry in the morning and sunny spells will break through the clouds as the day goes on. There will be some light scattered showers in the morning but they will be mostly confined to the west and northwest coasts in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain normal for the remainder of the week. It will mostly be dry with some showers before it turns wetter at the weekend.

