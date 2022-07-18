Man, 50s, drowns off Kerry coast after fall from boat

It is understood that he fell from a boat in Cromane Bay, Kilorglin.
Man, 50s, drowns off Kerry coast after fall from boat

The man was taken from the water and was pronounced dead a short time later. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 07:48
Michelle McGlynn

A man has died after falling from a boat off the  Kerry coast last night.

At around 10pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted when the man got into difficulty in the water.

It is understood that he had fallen from a boat in Cromane Bay, Kilorglin.

The man was taken from the water and was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was taken by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

This incident brings to four the number of people who have drowned since the start of the extended dry spell over the past week.

The Big Fellow Diaries kept by Michael Collins to go on display in Clonakilty museum
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teen seriously injured in assault on Cork's Shakey Bridge
East Cork railway lines to reopen with twice as many weekday trains
Cork Airport. The sole Cork service which has been cancelled was due to depart from London Heathrow on Saturday at 9.20am, Aer Lingus confirmed. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Aer Lingus to cancel daily flight from Heathrow to Shannon this week

