Man, 50s, drowns off Kerry coast after fall from boat

A man has died after falling from a boat off the Kerry coast last night.
At around 10pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted when the man got into difficulty in the water.
It is understood that he had fallen from a boat in Cromane Bay, Kilorglin.
The man was taken from the water and was pronounced dead a short time later.
He was taken by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.
This incident brings to four the number of people who have drowned since the start of the extended dry spell over the past week.