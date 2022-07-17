East Cork railway lines to reopen with twice as many weekday trains

The Cork to Midleton and Cobh railway lines are set to reopen on Monday, as Iarnród Éireann is doubling the number of trains operating each way.

Both railway lines were closed for two weeks of essential work.

The major train frequency boost will now see double the number of weekday trains operating during daytime off-peak on both lines from every 60 minutes each way currently, to the current peak frequency of every 30 minutes, to and from both Cobh and Midleton from Monday the 18th of July.

As both services share the line between Glounthaune and Cork's Kent Station, a turn-up-and-go frequency of every 15 minutes each way between 06:45 am and 19:45 pm will be provided for the communities of Glounthaune and Little Island. In total, 32 extra train services will operate every weekday on the Cork commuter network.

Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham, said "the doubling in off-peak frequency will make commuter rail in Cork more useful for more people. It will make it easier to get around and open up this part of East Cork to greater numbers of locals and visitors alike. Improvement in the commuter rail offering was a key component in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport strategy (CMATS). While tomorrow's expansion is just the beginning, it is a clear signal of intent on the part of NTA and Iarnród Éireann that delivering for the people of Cork by implementing the Strategy is now the priority."

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said “we are beginning to bring to life the vision of Cork’s commuter rail network as set out under CMATS. Having worked with the Minister for Transport and his Department officials, the National Transport Authority, and Cork local authorities and the wider community in developing these transformative plans, we now embark on what we believe will be a decade of delivery for Cork. We look forward to welcoming even more Cork commuters to our rail service from 18th July.”

In other news, Iarnród Éireann is applying for planning permission for a new through platform at Kent Station, part of the CMATS strategy to build capacity for Cork Commuter rail Iarnród Éireann will later this month unveil details of investment on a second track between Glounthaune and Midleton, and begin public consultation.

A new footbridge is also being installed at Little Island station, which will have lifts for mobility-impaired passengers.