Loss of Lynch a blow but Limerick hurling fans vow to skin the Cats

Christy Keogh with his Limerick Bboat up for the All Ireland Final on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 19:35
David Raleigh

Limerick GAA supporters have been comfort eating green and white ice cream after the shock news that Cian Lynch is unlikely to play any part in the All Ireland Hurling Final with Kilkenny.

However, not even the late loss of the reigning hurler of the year can dampen the spirits of Limerick superfan Anthony Whacky Galvin, who declared: “We’ll skin the Cats and take Liam MacCarthy Cup home for the third year in a row."

Anthony Whacky Galvin thinks Limerick can win with or without Cian Lynch. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

“The loss of Lynch is a huge blow, but at the same time we have depth on our subs bench and they have got us through the championship so far, so I wouldn't worry too much,” said Galvin.

“We have got this far without Cian, no disrespect to him, but I honestly think Limerick is good enough to win the final, with or without Cian.” 

Galvin will be bringing his legendary green and white attire and craic to Hill 16 to lead his fellow Treatymen and women into battle.

With temperatures set to soar on match day, he will also be “bringing the factor 50 sun cream”.

“I fancy our chances against Kilkenny because we owe them a couple of defeats, so hopefully we can get over the line,” Galvin said.

“There is definitely a good game in Limerick but we will have to get our act together and play the way we know we can if we are to beat Kilkenny. 

This is a one-off game and you have to throw everything into the basket, so I wouldn’t be holding back.

Galvin, 56, said Limerick will also be seeking revenge on the Cats, who came out on top in 2007 when both counties last met in a senior hurling final at Croker.

Pledging his loyalty to the Limerick management team, he joked: “They might ask me to come on at halftime, I’m always available...hopefully it will be a three in a row for Limerick.” 

Pa Buckley, Ballinacurra Weston, is hoping for three in a row. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Fellow Limerick superfan Pa Buckley was on his knees at his home in Ballinacurra Weston, praying his hurling heroes will beat Kilkenny by a cricket score.

Surrounded by Limerick GAA memorabilia, photographs, flags, medals, bunting, and green cowboy hats, Buckley said a decade of the rosary just to make sure of the right result on Sunday.

All-Ireland final fever in Limerick is heating up alongside the temperatures with giant Limerick GAA flags unfurled from castles farm sheds, houses, and cathedrals.

For those not able to attend the match, a big screen will show all the hurling action live from Croker at the TUS Gaelic Grounds from 2pm.

