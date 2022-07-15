'Catbusting' Bill Murray scarecrow cheers on Limerick in Bruff 

A hurling-mad dairy farmer who has become famous for his roadside field montages to the Limerick hurlers is stopping traffic with another piece of GAA fieldwork.

This year’s montage from Roger Mulqueen contains a nod to the Treaty’s newest celebrity hurling fan, Bill Murray, on a 'catbusting' adventure.

Limerick hurling fans know the All-Ireland is upon them when the annual agricultural masterpiece celebrating the Treaty team is erected by the farming superfan in Crean outside the town of Bruff.

Capturing the hurling zeitgeist this year is a pimped-up green and white van topped with a cat’s eyes in a reference to Kilkenny — Limerick's opponents on Sunday.

Alongside the car is a scarecrow-style figure of actor Bill Murray holding a net while the front window is emblazoned with Cat Busters in reference to the Hollywood star's biggest film, Ghostbusters.

“There has been some amount of beeping going since Saturday," laughed Roger.

Bill Murray in action at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The humorous pastiches have become lucky omens with the farmer dreaming up a different display every year since 2018, with the exception of 2019 when Kilkenny stopped Limerick from getting to the final.

“Bill Murray was at the match last week, so we went with the ghost-busting team. Cat Busters, as in Ghostbusters, with Kilkenny known as the Cats," he explained.

“My small nephew, Cian Mulqueen, came up with the idea. He was at the golf (the JP McManus Pro-Am) and he got his photo taken with Bill Murray, and he said to do something with Bill Murray.

“The net he’s holding is in reference to the ghostbusters and the golf is referenced for the Pro-Am in Adare.”

He agreed his cheeky displays have “gone down very well” over the years.

It would be hard to beat 2018, it was three bales high.

“We did it one around Donal Óg last year and the Rebels.”

His Ukrainian Italian neighbour, Dimitry, helped him with this year's display so they put Slava Limerick on the side.

“So it’s Glory to Limerick like the Ukraine saying. And Sean Finn is at the side of it.”

Slava Limerick, Glory to Limerick, with Sean Finn on the side of Roger Mulqueen's montage. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Finn, an All-Star corner-back for Limerick, lives in the parish and has seen the latest creation.

“Sean has seen it. He is very good-humoured and very laid-back.”

His mother, Bridie, who is 75 years, another hurling superfan, had no hesitation in flying the Limerick fan from the van rooftop.

The Mulqueen family’s dedication was repaid last year when the Liam McCartney Cup arrived at their farm.

“We actually had it in the milking parlour one morning," he said proudly.

Looking forward to the match, he says he is “confident enough”.

“I’m looking forward to the match because they beat us in 2019. But look, Kilkenny are Kilkenny, in the final.

“Cody has a great record but at the same time we’re All-Ireland champions for the last two years so hopefully we’ll be three in a row.”