Bill Murray's latest Irish love affair? An All-Ireland hurling double-header at Semple Stadium

Bill Murray has already done his bit to raise the profile of some of Ireland's finest golf courses. For his next trick, he might be trying to spread the hurling gospel.
The beloved Hollywood veteran was an avid viewer from the stands at Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon as he took in the All-Ireland quarter-final double header in Thurles. Sat alongside businessman and staunch Limerick hurling backer JP McManus, Murray was pictured doing his best to capture some of the action himself.
The Ghostbusters and Lost In Translation icon spent a number of weeks in Ireland last year filming a YouTube series alongside author Tom Coyne. 'The Links Life' saw pair visited Druids Glen, the O’Meara course at Carton House, Cruit Island, Enniscrone, Connemara, Galway Bay Golf Resort and Ballybunion among many others.
Whether it was on McManus's advice to get to Semple early, Murray will have been particularly keen on the first clash of the day. Murray's grandfather emigrated to the US Midwest from Cork while his mother's family has its origins in Galway. As the contest really sparked in the second half, Murray, McManus and the rest were getting value for their money. Unfortunately, it looked like it was going to be Groundhog Day again for the Rebels.
McManus is hosting his Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor in the coming weeks. The early July event will feature Tiger Woods and some of golf's biggest names playing alongside celebrities. Murray may be hanging around for a while yet.