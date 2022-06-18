Bill Murray's latest Irish love affair? An All-Ireland hurling double-header at Semple Stadium

Bill Murray has already done his bit to raise the profile of some of Ireland's finest golf courses. For his next trick, he might be trying to spread the hurling gospel.

The beloved Hollywood veteran was an avid viewer from the stands at Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon as he took in the All-Ireland quarter-final double header in Thurles. Sat alongside businessman and staunch Limerick hurling backer JP McManus, Murray was pictured doing his best to capture some of the action himself.