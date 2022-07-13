Plans for major hotel and housing development in Cork City put on hold

Plans for a major new development incorporating a large hotel, 134 new housing units and a new neighbourhood centre on the outskirts of Cork City in Ballycurreen have been put on hold following objections.

An adjoining business owner as well as Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), which oversees the national roads network, have lodged appeals with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Cork City Council to grant planning permission for the project which is located on the Kinsale Road.

The mixed commercial and residential development is being planned by businessman Denis McBarron on a site off the N27 about 300 metres from the Kinsale Road roundabout.

The development consists of 134 apartments and duplexes in 12 three-storey blocks as well as a nine-storey hotel with 158 guest rooms, swimming pool, gym, bar, café, restaurant and function room.

The planned three-storey neighbourhood centre will include a restaurant/takeaway, convenience store, gym, dentist, physio and hairdressers. A new creche will also be provided on the site, while the developer has agreed to provide 13 residential units in the development to Cork City Council for social housing.

The council’s grant of planning permission also allows for the demolition of existing buildings and the creation of a new entrance and signalled junction on the N27.

However, TII claims the proposed development is at variance with official policy in relation to the control of developments which impact on national roads. It claimed the project would adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network in the area.

TII said it had serious concerns about the impact the development would have on both the N27 and N40 which it claimed were “critical parts” of the national road network.

The transport body also criticised the “repeated lack of referral” of the planning development to it by Cork City Council which it claimed was inconsistent and contrary to planning regulations.

'Serious oversight'

TII requested “an immediate change to referral procedures” from council officials.

TII added it had highlighted its concerns to Cork City Council but claimed the local authority’s failure to further consult with it about the road network, traffic management, BusConnects project and the proposed development was “a serious oversight.”

A local motor dealer, Lehane Motors, which also lodged an appeal against the development, claims the site is “completely overdeveloped” with inadequate parking for future residents. “The traffic which would be generated by this development would be enormous,” the company stated.

It claimed the area was more conducive to industrial or commercial developments rather than residential use. A ruling by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is due by November 9.