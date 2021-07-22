Plans for a hotel and 130 residential units on Cork's Kinsale Road

Includes proposals for 13 blocks, restaurant, convenience retail outlet, gym, dentist, physio and hairdressers
Plans for a hotel and 130 residential units on Cork's Kinsale Road

As part of the scheme, it is also proposed to build a 158-bed hotel, which would range in height from six to nine storeys

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 15:05
Kevn O'Neill

A MAJOR new residential and commercial development could be developed at Ballycureen on the southside of Cork city.

Denis McBarron, leading a consortium, has lodged plans with Cork City Council for the construction of more than 130 residential units in a mixed-use residential and commercial development on the Kinsale Road, Ballycureen.

The project includes proposals for 13 blocks, totalling some 134 residential units, as well as a restaurant, convenience retail outlet, gym, dentist, physio and hairdressers.

The plan also includes a roof-top outdoor amenity and a creche.

As part of the scheme, it is also proposed to build a 158-bed hotel, which would range in height from six to nine storeys, and include a swimming pool, gym, bar, cafe, restaurant and function room.

More in this section

Kieran McCarthy's Property Clinic: Get builder on board early Kieran McCarthy's Property Clinic: Get builder on board early
Limerick city cultural centre plan from mosque is appealed by traders Limerick city cultural centre plan from mosque is appealed by traders
Plans for new apartments at Hickeys in Cork City centre Plans for new apartments at Hickeys in Cork City centre
Plans for a hotel and 130 residential units on Cork's Kinsale Road

Ballincollig housing development is refused planning permission due to traffic concerns

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices