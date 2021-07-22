Plans for a hotel and 130 residential units on Cork's Kinsale Road

A MAJOR new residential and commercial development could be developed at Ballycureen on the southside of Cork city.
Denis McBarron, leading a consortium, has lodged plans with Cork City Council for the construction of more than 130 residential units in a mixed-use residential and commercial development on the Kinsale Road, Ballycureen.
The project includes proposals for 13 blocks, totalling some 134 residential units, as well as a restaurant, convenience retail outlet, gym, dentist, physio and hairdressers.
The plan also includes a roof-top outdoor amenity and a creche.
As part of the scheme, it is also proposed to build a 158-bed hotel, which would range in height from six to nine storeys, and include a swimming pool, gym, bar, cafe, restaurant and function room.