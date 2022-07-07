Fianna Fáil councillor elected mayor of Limerick after death of colleague Jerry O'Dea

Francis Foley was elected following the sudden death of Jerry O'Dea, who was due to take up the position
Fianna Fáil councillor Francis Foley has been elected Mayor of Limerick City and County Council. Picture: Brian Arthur

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 16:50
Rebecca Laffan

Francis Foley has been elected as Mayor of Limerick City and County Council today as Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler steps down as part of a power-sharing pact.

The Fianna Fáil councillor from Abbeyfeale was the only nominee for the position, which would have been filled last week by his party colleague, before being elected.

The election ceremony was tainted with sadness due to the recent passing of Mr O’Dea.

Departing mayor Mr Butler acknowledged the 'dark cloud that hangs over us as one seat here lies empty'

The election may be the last time a first citizen is elected from the council, as legislation for a directly elected mayor passes through the Dáil.

Building on legacy

Speaking today, Mr Foley said he would endeavor to continue building Limerick’s legacy. 

What’s best for Limerick is best for everyone; change is tough but change creates opportunities

While the focus will be on the city, he said that Limerick’s towns and villages “need action too”, particularly in the areas of vacancy, dereliction, and broadband issues.

Fine Gael councillors Tom Ruddle and Gerald Mitchell, with Fianna Fáil councillor Francis Foley, at the funeral of Jerry O'Dea. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Fine Gael councillors Tom Ruddle and Gerald Mitchell, with Fianna Fáil councillor Francis Foley, at the funeral of Jerry O'Dea. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Mr Foley was first elected to the council in 2004 and was twice re-elected to the merged Limerick City and County Council, in 2014 and 2019.

Fianna Fáil councillor for Limerick City North Kieran O'Hanlon was elected deputy mayor of Limerick City and County Council.

Mr O’Hanlon was the third mayor of Limerick City and County Council in 2016 and has spent some 30 years in local government.

