Tiger Woods tells JP McManus 'sign me up' for next Limerick event

Woods thanked JP for giving him the opportunity to explore Ireland, from Ballybunion to Connemara
Tiger Woods tells JP McManus 'sign me up' for next Limerick event

Tiger Woods of USA after finishing his round on day two of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 23:03
Caitlín Griffin

Tiger Woods has thanked JP McManus for hosting the successful Pro-Am event in Adare and says he is looking forward to his next invite.

"I've gotten to know JP over all these years, I just wanted to say thank you so much for your involvement in the game of golf. People have no idea the time and sacrifices you've made in making our lives better," he said.

Speaking at a dinner held after the two-day event, Woods reflected on what the fundraiser has grown into over the years.

"I first played this event over 20 years ago and to see what it has become... the fact that you have outdone it every time is pretty remarkable."

Woods thanked JP for giving him the opportunity to explore Ireland, from Ballybunion to Connemara, "all because JP invited us".

Woods also thanked all the players who came to participate in the event. 

"This event raises so much money for the local charities and you help out so many people just with your presence here, and all the people in Ireland who have come and watched us play — I have never seen crowds like this for a Pro-Am.

"I'm blessed and very thankful to have the chance to be a part of this and see it grow to where it's at, and JP as you know, we've struggled the last couple of years with Covid and not being able to have this event.

"The fact that we are able to have this event here again — sign me up for next time, you know that, I've always told you that."

Read More

Tiger Woods on JP, Ireland, The Open, and the car crash that almost cost him his leg

More in this section

Behind the bars Waterford woman jailed for manslaughter of newborn daughter found dead in hospital bin
Delay of incinerated baby organ report 'scandalous' Delay of incinerated baby organ report 'scandalous'
'There's nobody to call': Parkinson's patients seek more supports 'There's nobody to call': Parkinson's patients seek more supports
Pro-AmGolfPlace: AdarePerson: Tiger WoodsPerson: JP McManus
Tiger Woods tells JP McManus 'sign me up' for next Limerick event

No evidence to support inquest verdict Waterford couple's baby died of natural causes, court told

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices