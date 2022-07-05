Tiger Woods tells JP McManus 'sign me up' for next Limerick event

Tiger Woods has thanked JP McManus for hosting the successful Pro-Am event in Adare and says he is looking forward to his next invite.

"I've gotten to know JP over all these years, I just wanted to say thank you so much for your involvement in the game of golf. People have no idea the time and sacrifices you've made in making our lives better," he said.

Speaking at a dinner held after the two-day event, Woods reflected on what the fundraiser has grown into over the years.

"I first played this event over 20 years ago and to see what it has become... the fact that you have outdone it every time is pretty remarkable."

Woods thanked JP for giving him the opportunity to explore Ireland, from Ballybunion to Connemara, "all because JP invited us".

Woods also thanked all the players who came to participate in the event.

"This event raises so much money for the local charities and you help out so many people just with your presence here, and all the people in Ireland who have come and watched us play — I have never seen crowds like this for a Pro-Am.

"I'm blessed and very thankful to have the chance to be a part of this and see it grow to where it's at, and JP as you know, we've struggled the last couple of years with Covid and not being able to have this event.

"The fact that we are able to have this event here again — sign me up for next time, you know that, I've always told you that."